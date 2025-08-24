Flipkart expands skill development drive; 6,000 candidates trained for festive season

Flipkart has made significant strides in enhancing the country's digital economy through its Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA). Since its inception, SCOA has successfully certified over 6,400 learners in digital learning, highlighting its alignment with Flipkart's broader skill development objectives.

The academy's programs are not limited to theoretical knowledge; they also offer practical exposure to nearly 700 trainees this year. These trainees have gained hands-on experience across Flipkart's extensive supply chain facilities, enhancing their employability through real-world exposure. The curriculum includes a Warehouse Associate Training Module, preparing students for essential operational roles such as Picker, Putter, Packer, Segregator, Sorter, Quality Check Executive, Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Issue Resolution Executive.

In addition to these efforts, Flipkart's eKartavya program has trained over 2,100 candidates, effectively bridging the skills gap in logistics and supply chain management. This program is designed to strengthen grassroots engagement, driving impact across skill development, community development, and environmental responsibility, thereby enabling long-term change in communities across India.

Flipkart's collaborations have facilitated deeper, localized impact, as evidenced by the training of over 110 candidates in specialized modules at the SCOA–ITI Kalyani Centre of Excellence Lab. This initiative aims to bolster last-mile delivery and operational capabilities.

Localized impact and inclusivity

Flipkart's commitment to inclusivity is evident in its Project eDAP Varanasi, which, in collaboration with the Divyangjan Department, has trained and integrated about 17 differently-abled candidates into the workforce. This initiative highlights Flipkart's dedication to creating an inclusive work environment.

Last year, Flipkart's SCOA exchanged a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) with the mission to upskill thousands of employable youth across India. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) 4.0, this partnership aims to enhance the employability of thousands of youth across India, particularly in the e-commerce and supply chain sectors.

The Flipkart team provides a holistic experience and training to candidates, beginning with seven days of intensive classroom training followed by 45 days of hands-on industry exposure at Flipkart's facilities. This collaboration is poised to significantly contribute to the nation's economic growth by providing specialized training and certification programs that prepare young individuals for successful careers. Since its inception, Flipkart SCOA has consistently driven skilling initiatives for youth and aspiring professionals, combining classroom learning, digital modules, and industrial exposure. The academy continues to align with national priorities such as the Skill India Mission and Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), ensuring employability, inclusivity, and entrepreneurship opportunities across India. With a focus on Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, SCOA is helping bridge the skill gap while boosting local economies.

The establishment of two new Centres of Excellence at National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) in Hyderabad and Chennai, as announced by the Minister, further underscores the government's commitment to high-quality instructor training and specialized skilling aligned with emerging domains. These centers will serve as national reference points, enhancing the quality of skill development across the country.

The collaboration between Flipkart and the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) is a continuation of these efforts, focusing on the e-commerce and supply chain sectors. This partnership is expected to create a significant impact by providing specialized training and certification programs that prepare young individuals for successful careers.