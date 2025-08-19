Flipkart wrapped up its 2025 Seller Summit in the capital on Tuesday, bringing together more than 3,000 sellers and MSMEs at Pragati Maidan for the final leg of its three-city engagement. The series, which also included Surat and Jaipur, connected over 8,000 small businesses across India with sessions on digital adoption, festive preparedness, and consumer demand trends.

A highlight of the summit was a video message from Union Minister for Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution, Prahlad Joshi. In his remarks, Joshi framed Flipkart's Seller Summit as part of a broader national push to empower small businesses.

"I am delighted to extend my greetings on the occasion of Flipkart's Delhi Seller Summit, a platform that highlights India's entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to self-reliance. The Government is focused on empowering MSMEs, artisans, and small businesses with the opportunities and support needed to thrive, while ensuring consumer interests remain protected. I congratulate Flipkart for organizing these summits and bringing together thousands of sellers from across the country. Such efforts strengthen ease of doing business, create pathways for inclusive growth, and reaffirm the balance between consumer welfare and industry progress," he said.

Joshi also emphasised the importance of responsible commerce and high-quality standards in achieving global competitiveness. "It is a firm belief of our government that consumer interest and ease of doing business go hand in hand. Platforms like Flipkart, which connect producers and consumers directly, have an important responsibility to uphold this balance. If we want the world to recognize our strength in global markets, we must consistently scale new heights in quality. Our mantra should be lower price but higher value," he added, invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "zero defect, zero effect."

The Delhi edition featured wide-ranging discussions on scaling opportunities for small enterprises and the role of e-commerce in India's fast-growing digital economy. Senior Flipkart leaders, including Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, and Kapil Thirani, Vice President and Head of Marketplace, addressed participants, outlining marketplace initiatives, operational guidance, and insights into consumer demand to help sellers gear up for the festive season.

"We are honoured by the message shared by Hon'ble Minister Shri Pralhad Joshi, which reaffirms the Government's commitment to India's entrepreneurs. MSMEs are at the heart of our economy, and through these Seller Summits, we aim to empower them with digital tools, build consumer trust, and unlock new opportunities. At Flipkart, we are proud to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with MSMEs in driving Atmanirbhar Bharat and India's digital growth," Rajneesh Kumar said in a statement.

The summit brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and entrepreneurs under one platform. Sellers engaged in knowledge sessions on digital growth strategies, logistics, product visibility, and festive readiness.

Organisers described the gatherings as an important touchpoint for entrepreneurs preparing for the festive season, combining government perspectives, industry insights, and peer learning for India's MSME community.

