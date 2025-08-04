Flipkart's top leadership, including Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Rajneesh Kumar, and Director of Policy Tafheem Siddiqui, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital on Monday to brief her on the company's business outlook and ongoing efforts to expand financial inclusion across India.

The Flipkart leadership updated the Finance Minister on the group's initiatives aimed at digitally empowering small businesses—including MSMEs, artisans, weavers, FPOs, and rural entrepreneurs—by enhancing their access to e-commerce platforms, market linkages, and credit. The executives also underlined the company's broader push to build an inclusive digital economy by offering financial services to underserved communities.

The meeting coincides with Flipkart's preparations for its crucial festive quarter, including its flagship Big Billion Days sale. To shore up capacity for the season, the company is doubling down on high-growth verticals such as quick commerce, fashion, fintech, and AI, even as it works to curb operational losses and scale hiring across departments.

Flipkart continues to raise fresh capital to fund expansion. In May 2025, Flipkart Internet—the company's marketplace arm—secured Rs 2,225 crore (approx. $262 million) from its Singapore-based parent. This marked the fourth capital infusion in just over 12 months, following Rs 3,250 crore in April 2025, Rs 1,421 crore in April 2024, and Rs 950 crore in March 2024, according to regulatory filings.

Furthermore, the company completed a $50 million (Rs 430 crore) ESOP buyback last month, benefiting over 7,000 employees.

