Flipkart, India's homegrown e-commerce marketplace, has been making significant strides in upskilling India's workforce through its Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA). Established in 2021, SCOA is a pioneering initiative aimed at training and certifying e-commerce supply chain personnel. The academy provides free, industry-relevant training to young individuals from underserved local catchment areas, equipping them with the necessary skills to thrive in the rapidly growing e-commerce sector and bolster the local supply chain ecosystem.

In 2024, SCOA trained over 3,000 candidates, including 600 women, demonstrating Flipkart's commitment to skill development, diversity, and inclusion. The academy's training program includes a 45-day hands-on experience at Flipkart facilities and online classroom sessions, providing participants with real-world operational skills. The program is inclusive, reaching out to local catchment youth, women, persons with disabilities (eDAB), defense personnel, and members of the transgender community, thereby enhancing their employability within the e-commerce sector.

Upskilling for the Future

Hemant Badri, Senior Vice President and Head of Supply Chain, Customer Experience, and Re-Commerce at Flipkart, stated, Flipkart is firmly committed to aiding millions of local companies on their e-commerce journey and contributing to the country's inclusive economic growth. The Supply Chain Operations Academy (SCOA) seeks to provide students and prospective professionals with useful skills relevant to professions in e-commerce, retail, and warehousing. The initiative is dedicated to providing India's youth with the skills required for the rapidly developing e-commerce sector. This program not only changes people's lives, but it also shapes the industry's future by directly addressing the urgent demand for a qualified workforce.

SCOA's curriculum, managed by Flipkart, offers a comprehensive learning experience tailored to the industry's dynamic demands. It equips participants with industry-relevant skills, allowing them to gain experience in diverse e-commerce domains that align with their interests. The curriculum includes a Warehouse Associate Training Module, which prepares students for essential operational positions such as Picker, Putter, Packer, Segregator, Sorter, Quality Check Executive, Data Entry Operator (DEO), and Issue Resolution Executive. This holistic approach ensures that trainees are prepared to handle the changing demands of the e-commerce supply chain sector while also increasing the talent pool for one of India's fastest-growing businesses.

Flipkart's Broader Commitments

Flipkart's SCOA plans to upskill 16,000 candidates by 2025 to build an eCommerce ready workforce. This initiative aligns with Flipkart's broader commitment to decarbonizing its delivery operations, as evidenced by its recent partnership with GreenLine Mobility Solutions Ltd, a key player in Essar's Green Mobility initiative. This collaboration will see GreenLine deploying its fleet of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trucks, marking a key step in Flipkart's broader commitment to decarbonizing its delivery operations.

In addition to its efforts in upskilling and sustainability, Flipkart has also been proactive in enhancing the customer experience. The company recently collaborated with The Gameium to offer Flipkart customers a unique opportunity to purchase subscriptions to the leading online video game platform through Flipkart's SuperCoins redemption. This collaboration is set to create waves in the gaming community and redefine loyalty rewards for Flipkart customers.

