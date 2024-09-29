Flipkart has once again set the stage for the country's festive season with the 11th edition of its highly anticipated The Big Billion Days (TBBD) 2024. The event, which kicked off on September 27, saw an impressive 33+ crore user visits during the early access period and the first day, reflecting the festive enthusiasm of shoppers across the nation. The early trends from TBBD'24 indicate a buoyant customer sentiment, with categories such as Mobiles, Electronics, Large Appliances, Fashion, Beauty, and Home products witnessing the highest demand.

The shopping festival saw growing demand from not only the top metro cities like New Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru but also from regions such as Medinipur, Hisar, Berhampore, Bankura, and Agartala. The event also saw a surge in demand for lifestyle upgrade products such as Ethnic Wear, Western Wear, Sports Footwear, Casual Footwear, and Formal Footwear. This trend is reminiscent of the 2022 festive season, where traditional flavors made a strong comeback, and the demand for ethnic wear saw a significant rise.

Flipkart's innovative on-app features such as Brand Mall, FlipInTrends, and Spoyl played a crucial role in driving higher engagement. FlipInTrends, in particular, saw a 10X surge, reflecting the interest in curated and trending products. The favorites amongst the Gen Z audience included Baggy Bottoms and Jeans, Block print Kurtas, Demure Dresses, Retro Runners, Utility Cargos, Multi Pocketed Shirts, Co-ord sets, and Japanese style t-shirts.

Shopsy, Flipkart's hypervalue platform, experienced a 70% increase in customer visits and a 2.8X increase in transactions compared to the pre-festive season. Popular categories like Lifestyle, Apparel, Home & Kitchen grew by 2X, and beauty personal care saw 3X growth. TBBD 2024 also marked new milestones for tech-led innovations. Video Commerce and Live Commerce recorded an all-time highest viewership for non-mobile streams with a 1.8X spike in watch time compared to the pre-festive period. Products purchased during Live Commerce streams witnessed a 25X spike compared to the pre-TBBD period.

Cleartrip, a travel booking platform, registered a 2.5X increase in overall users on the platform compared to the pre-festive season. Air and Hotel bookings registered a 3X and 4X increase with popular destinations being Goa, Amritsar, Nainital, Varanasi, and Mussoorie. This surge in travel bookings is indicative of the pent-up demand for travel and leisure activities, which had been suppressed due to the pandemic.

Flipkart's newly launched service, Flipkart Minutes, saw an increasing demand for electronics in cities like Mumbai and Delhi. In the first 12 hours of TBBD, the top-selling electronics on Flipkart Minutes were laptops, computers, tablets, and desktop accessories. The event also saw a surge in the use of affordable payment solutions. Flipkart Gift Cards witnessed a 5X surge in sales on the early access day of the Big Billion Days, compared to non-sale days. The co-branded Flipkart Axis Bank credit card witnessed a spike of 20X in overall spends and 8X transactions when compared to the non-sale days.

Flipkart's transacting sellers saw a substantial increase in their business for the number of orders placed during Early Access and Day 1 of the Big Billion Days. Over 75% of sellers on the marketplace experienced a multi-fold growth in the orders placed, compared to the pre-festive period. Flipkart Wholesale witnessed 2X growth during Early Access of Big Billion Days, led by 3X growth across FMCG categories.

Harsh Chaudhary, Vice President - Growth, Flipkart, said, Every year, the festive season in India kicks off with The Big Billion Days, which brings an entire ecosystem together to celebrate. This event is more than just a shopping festival; it is an opportunity that fosters growth, innovation, and collaboration at a national scale, while positively impacting the lives of diverse communities. Flipkart has laid the foundation for India's digitisation journey, with The Big Billion Days being a key enabler.

