National Award-winning producer Abhishek Agarwal is known for his keen eye for diverse and compelling content. The maverick producer recently announced an impressive lineup of films through his production house. From Anupam Kher's The India House, Vivek Agnihotri's The Delhi Files to a biopic on Dr. Abdul Kalam; the producer vows to make the audience experience films celebrating past events and also challenging historical narratives.

International Business Times, India, got in touch with the producer to talk about working with stalwarts like Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher, the research that went behind Delhi Files, celebs and their entourage, making films for a new audience and much more.

What inspired you to focus on the historical events surrounding India House, and how do you plan to present this narrative to a contemporary audience?

The story of India House is largely untold, especially for the current generation, which may not even be aware of its significance. This historical chapter deserves attention, not only to inform but to inspire today's youth. Presenting this narrative in a way that's both engaging and informative is a priority. The storytelling will be immersive, with a presentation style that has never been seen before in Indian cinema. It will resonate with modern audiences by connecting historical events with contemporary ideals of patriotism and sacrifice.

Can you share any insights into the research process for The Delhi Files and what specific topics you aim to address?

While I can't reveal too much at this stage, I can assure you that the research for The Delhi Files has been extensive and thorough. We are delving into topics that will both shock and deeply move audiences. The film will address truths that have been buried for too long, and our intention is to bring them to light in a way that's raw and impactful. Expect revelations that will challenge the historical narratives we've grown accustomed to.

What unique elements do you believe will elevate G2 above other spy thrillers in Indian cinema?

The contemporary approach to the spy thriller genre and a smartly crafted climax are key factors that will set G2 apart. It's not just about high-octane action or suspenseful moments; the storytelling is layered with a modern sensibility that reflects the current global landscape.

The climax, in particular, is poised to be groundbreaking, ensuring G2 stands as the "mother of all spy films." This film will redefine the standards for espionage thrillers in Indian cinema by intertwining real-world relevance with gripping cinematic tension.

What aspects of Dr. Kalam's life do you find most compelling, and how do you hope to honor his legacy through this film?

Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam's life is a treasure trove of inspiration. Every aspect of his journey, from his humble beginnings to becoming a visionary leader, is deeply compelling. Through this film, we aim to capture the essence of his persona not just as a scientist or a president, but as a man whose ideas and ideals shaped a nation. Though it's still early in the project, the intention is to create a film that will do justice to his extraordinary legacy and inspire future generations to dream big and work with integrity.

What has it been like working with established talents like Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri, and how do their visions align with yours?

Working with stalwarts like Anupam Kher and Vivek Agnihotri is always a rewarding experience. Both are incredibly passionate artists with a deep understanding of their craft. Their dedication to every project is palpable, and it has been nothing short of amazing to collaborate with them. Our visions align in the sense that we are all committed to creating meaningful cinema that challenges conventions and resonates with audiences on a deeper level. Their experience and insights have enriched the projects we've worked on together.

In an era of changing viewer preferences, how do you ensure that your films resonate with a broad audience while still maintaining your unique voice?

The key to resonating with a broad audience lies in authenticity. Our content speaks for itself. When you look at any film of mine, you'll notice that the treatment is always different we strive for a unique cinematic experience. We aim to stay as real as possible, often taking people back to a particular era or environment with complete immersion. By focusing on relatable, yet nuanced, storytelling, we manage to engage viewers from diverse backgrounds while retaining the distinct voice that sets our films apart.

How do you manage the dynamics of working with popular stars and their entourages during film production?

Working with popular stars is often easier than one might expect, as they are typically open to new ideas and eager to explore new characters. In fact, it's a privilege to work with actors who are passionate about their craft and excited to try something outside their comfort zone. Their professionalism often makes the process smoother, and once the creative vision is clear, it becomes easier to collaborate, even with the involvement of their entourages.

To what extent do you involve stars and their teams in the creative decision-making process?

I don't usually interfere with the processes of actors or their teams unless it's absolutely necessary. I prefer to give the heads of each department the autonomy to make decisions within their respective areas of expertise. When needed, I do step in to provide guidance or solve any challenges that arise, but overall, I believe in fostering a collaborative environment where everyone has the freedom to contribute to the creative vision.