Smartphones are abundantly available to match the varying needs of consumers, be it budget-wise or specifications. But more often than not, major e-commerce players host special sales to offer attractive discounts on popular smartphones, which makes it an ideal time to purchase. In one such sale, Flipkart has kicked off its Mobile Bonanza to offer "amazing deals" on phones you've probably had your eyes on for so long.

Flipkart Mobile Bonanza is offering discounts on a wide range of smartphones for a limited period. The sale started on Tuesday, February 19 and goes on till February 23, 2019. During this period, online shoppers can find suitable deals on some of the most popular smartphones.

In addition to straight out offering discounts on smartphones, Flipkart is offering 10 percent additional off on using Axis Bank cards and EMI transactions.

It must be noted that the Flipkart's offer page showing discounts on phones are based on the MRP pricing and not the latest price. Several phones have since received price cuts from the time they've launched, which means the heavy discounts on phones may not be as steep as they seem.

For instance, check out some of the smartphones offers that have been exaggerated by Flipkart for the appeal.

Realme 2 Pro available for Rs 11,990 (Rs 1,000 off)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro available for Rs 12,999 (Rs 1,000 off)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 available for Rs 8,499 (Rs 1,500 off)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 available for Rs 11,999 (Rs 1,000 off)

In all these offers, Flipkart suggests the discounts are twice as much, but that's not really the case. Even then, it's worth grabbing the phones at their lowest online price. There are other deals which we also found to be worth your while. Check them out below:

iPhone XR available for Rs 67,999

Honor 9N 3GB+32GB available for Rs 8,499

Vivo V9 Pro available for Rs 12,490 + Rs 1,500 off on prepaid orders

Motorola One power available for Rs 13,999

YU Ace available for Rs 4,999

Poco F1 available starting at Rs 17,999

Nokia 6.1 Plus available for Rs 13,999

Samsung Galaxy S8 available for Rs 30,990

Shoppers can check out all the deals in one place at Flipkart's dedicated offer zone.