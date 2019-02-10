Apple hasn't managed to create its magic with the 2019 iPhone lineup, but the cheapest variant of the trio - the iPhone XR - has won more hearts than its siblings. If you've also been eyeing the iPhone XR for its new form factor, specs and configuration, this might be the time to get one as an unofficial price cut on the popular iPhone has been announced.

Apple is yet to confirm the price cut in its stores, but the information comes from Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom via a tweet, which listed the new prices of all three storage variants of iPhone XR. According to the retailer, the 64GB variant of iPhone XR is available for Rs 70,500, which is Rs 6,400 cheaper than its regular price.

If you're looking for higher storage, the 128GB and 256GB variants of the iPhone XR are also available at a discounted price of Rs 75,500 and Rs 85,900, respectively. The original pricing of the iPhone XR started at Rs 76,900 and went up to Rs 91,900 for the top-end variant.

It is not clear if Apple will officially announce the price cut on its iPhone XR in India, but quick research shows that online retailers like Flipkart are also selling the iPhone XR at its launch price. It's also unclear if any other offline retailers besides Mahesh Telecom are selling the new iPhone at a discounted price.

The price cut on the iPhone XR comes shortly after Apple CEO Tim Cook's announcement during the company's Q1 earnings call, which suggested price adjustments on the new iPhones in markets where they have been priced exorbitantly. Could the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Plus receive similar price cuts? Only time will tell.

But iPhone XR is a more popular choice for consumers and a price drop, even though not a major one, is a welcoming move. The affordable pricing compared to the iPhone XS-series without compromising much on some key specs makes iPhone XR a worthy package. All this contributed to the iPhone XR becoming Apple's best-selling iPhone last November.