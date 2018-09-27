Oppo's online subsidiary, Realme, launched its latest premium smartphone Realme 2 Pro in India on Thursday, challenging all the popular smartphones priced under Rs 20,000. The handset's arrival was imminent as the company had teased it at the time of Realme 2's launch last month and we finally get to see what the Realme 2 Pro has to offer.

Realme 2 comes in three configurations – 4GB+64GB, 6GB+64GB and 8GB+128GB – and in three colours – Ice Lake, Blue Ocean and Black Sea. The phone's price starts at Rs 13,990 for the base model, Rs 15,990 for the mid variant and Rs 17,990 for the high-end 8GB RAM variant.

All variants of Realme 2 Pro will be available exclusively on Flipkart October 11, 12am onwards. As a part of the launch offer, the smartphone is bundled with no cost EMI benefit and up to 1.1TB of data for Reliance Jio customers along with benefits up to Rs 4,450.

For the price, Realme 2 Pro offers an impressive spec-sheet – at least on paper. The handset comes with a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a dewdrop-style notch up top and 19:9 aspect ratio. The optics include a dual rear camera setup, which offers a 16MP f/1.7 aperture, 1/2.8-inch Sony IMX398 sensor, 1.12-micron pixel size sensor paired with a 2MP depth sensor, and a 16MP f/2.0 front-facing camera with AI Beauty 2.0. The phone also supports AR stickers on both cameras.

Under the hood, Realme 2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AIE chipset, Android 8.1 Oreo-based ColorOS 5.2, dual SIM card slots and a 3,500mAh battery. There's a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to unlock the device.

It remains to be seen if such aggressive pricing for a smartphone with 8GB RAM is going to do wonders. But sales of earlier models of Realme phones have been promising, so there's little doubt Realme 2 Pro will fetch gloomy response.