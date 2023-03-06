Flipkart has a robust supply chain in India, to provide lakhs of MSMEs, sellers, artisans and farmers in rural and small towns with national market access like no other. But its supply chain is also the means for women to gain financial freedom through meaningful opportunities across various roles.

Flipkart has initiatives that generate opportunities for women in rural and small-towns across India. These initiatives have enabled women to supplement family incomes and enhance access to education and health care for their children. The proof of Flipkart's success in its efforts is that more than 10,000 women have joined the workforce across its value chain over the past year.

Similarly, Flipkart's Kirana Delivery program has seen many women join the initiative and given them the opportunity to work as per their comfort while helping augment their income. The program has seen immense success and has many success stories of women kirana delivery partners achieving financial independence and pursuing their professional goals with the help of thorough training, which includes knowledge on the finer aspects of delivery, app functioning, customer service, and more.

Flipkart's Kirana Delivery Program was started in 2019 and it has since seen no bounds of growth. Over 2 lakh kirana partners have joined forces with Flipkart in the past year alone, receiving training in supply chain deliveries, including digital skills and customer management, in addition to receiving an additional income source.

Success stories will leave you inspired

Erabati Brahma, a 30-year-old female kirana delivery executive from Kokrajhar, has been a kirana delivery partner since joining Flipkart in September 2021. She belongs to a struggling family where no one used to work. Her tale is one of tenacity in the face of hardships. She defied to odds and chose to work with Flipkart's delivery executives to forge her own path. She begins her day early in the morning as she gets ready for her deliveries 6:00 am onwards, and begins arranging the shipments to be delivered to the customers.

"Being a woman we face a lot of challenges in our daily lives. However, the fact that keeps me motivated is that I can now support my family and create a mark for myself. Despite the struggles that come along the way, I enjoy my independence. At the end of the day, I am happy because Flipkart has helped me gain financial independence and I am earning well. I can now finally take care of my family in a proper manner," Erabati said.

Lijina Narzary, a 24-year-old kirana delivery partner at Flipkart from Assam, is a young woman in both spirit and experience having started her journey as a delivery executive seven months ago. While Lijina's father previously held a private job, she chose to take the road less traveled lss and made the unconventional choice to pursue a career as a delivery executive. She goes home after her daily duty of sorting cargo according to route and spending valuable time with her family while caring for them.

"I made the decision to continue against all the odds, despite the fact that I had experienced the same difficulties as other women. Work may be difficult, especially in delivery positions, but with Flipkart's assistance, I have been able to do it successfully. I've found stability in my life and financial independence as a result of my employment," Narzary said.

These women serve as examples of what, regardless of gender, hard work and dedication can help one accomplish. There are many such untold stories, which are a result of Flipkart's initiatives. Flipkart has harnessed the potential of e-commerce to address the professional needs of women employees in its ecosystem while also offering meaningful opportunities for their success and growth.