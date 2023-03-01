Flipkart, a household name for online shopping in India, has achieved the status quo by strongly committing to create a strong and resilient seller ecosystem in India. The homegrown e-commerce marketplace has strengthened its supply chain and expanded its network exponentially to provide lakhs of MSMEs, sellers, artisans and farmers in rural and small towns with national market access like no other. With this, Flipkart has successfully catered to the growing demands of more than 450 million consumers nationwide.

Flipkart's tech-enabled supply chain network, which spans across India in over 20,000 pin codes, is helping build digital India on a grand scale. The e-commerce giant does so by delivering products from lakhs of sellers across locations including Agra, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Moradabad, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, Tirupur, and many other cities through its first-mile operations, in turn helping sellers place their products in world-class warehouses, providing services to keep inventory safe and secure so it reaches millions of customers in a timely manner.

Backbone of businesses across India

Having a powerful supply chain is essential for a sustainable business model. Flipkart's tech-enabled supply chain network enables delivery of millions of shipments every day in a faster and more efficient manner. The supply network also helps sellers control and anticipate delivery timelines, and avoid returns that help sellers serve an enhanced customer experience.

Flipkart's advanced supply chain ensures quick deliveries in the remotest parts of the country and creates value for sellers and other ecosystem partners at large.

Supported by Flipkart's technological and marketing prowess, Ekart has helped create a supply chain that is integrated with a seller's marketplace sales, creating a virtuous cycle that is predictable, and secure. It enables a seamless experience to help businesses scale, thereby amplifying the power of digital commerce and improving incomes for thousands of sellers across the country.

"The supply chain is the backbone of businesses across the country. By utilizing our logistics experience and extensive understanding of the pan-India market, we enable sellers to focus on their core business while being up-to-date on market developments and resilient in the face of any unforeseen disruptions. This further helps in creating new employment opportunities for lakhs of sellers across geographies, enables them to scale their businesses and promotes the growth of regional industries that contribute to the creation of strong local economies. Our technology-led supply chain is helping connect a million sellers with over 450 million consumers to deliver 120 million+ shipments each month" — Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart.

Flipkart's edge in supply chain

Flipkart has a clear edge in India through its vast network of supply chain, including warehouses a transport fleet, and the expertise and knowledge to do it right every time, which is essential considering India's extensive and difficult topography. Flipkart's robust supply chain has played a pivotal role in boosting entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities for lakhs of local sellers, businesses and MSMEs across the country by bringing them into the digital ecosystem, providing national market access and reducing the cost of logistics.

Over the years, Flipkart has expanded its supply chain capabilities by leveraging the best made-in-India technologies, ensuring cheaper and quicker credit for its suppliers and harvesting its learnings for accurate and faster movement of shipments across the value chain, resulting in significant cost savings. It has thus proven to be a trusted partner for the logistics needs of small and medium businesses.

"Flipkart has helped grow my business into what it is today, and in generating a greater revenue share with the help of the platform. Growing the business digitally with Flipkart's assistance also meant that we can cater to consumers hailing from every nook and corner of the country. Our logistics needs have been met adequately through Flipkart's supply chain expertise and has improved consumer experience while establishing greater trust in our brand. I am happy to say that we have gained more visibility through Flipkart and can offer our products to a wide range of markets," Bhavik Patoliya, Founder Qwera Enterprise, said of the advantages of Flipkart's extensive supply chain network.

Flipkart is committed to establishing a low-cost supply chain through various initiatives that enable:

Sending more items together to manage orders with fewer resources Improving overall supply chain efficiency Dynamic rerouting of returned items to the next order in the supply chain Expanding the dispersion of sellers and inventory across India in order to improve affordability and value provided to its seller community

These efforts are aimed at lowering supply chain costs, by improving the accessibility and cost efficiency of the platform, while increasing the value for both sellers and customers.