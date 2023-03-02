How Flipkart's 'Samarth Krishi' program is boon for farmers, FPOs; boosts agri growth [details]

Flipkart's Samarth Krishi program is in line with the Indian government's commitment to empower farmers and boost the agricultural sector. Through the program, the e-commerce giant seeks to provide market access and build the capacity of farmers, which will help them grow sustainably, get market-ready, and become a part of the mainstream economy through relevant partnerships.

Under the program, Flipkart will also train and upskill farmers and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on technologies and best practices for improving the quality of produce.

Flipkart to boost India's agriculture sector

Flipkart will leverage its partnerships with industry and government bodies, including respective Departments of Agriculture for the states of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and West Bengal to get FPOs onboard its platform. These partnerships have helped Flipkart India source pulses, millets, and whole spices directly from farmers and FPOs, giving a boost to local agri-economies and to the livelihoods of thousands of farmers across India.

Flipkart India has already onboarded several FPOs across the country including ABY Farmers, Sri Sathya Sai MAC Fed, Jana Jeevana, Nirala Herbal, Sahyadri Farms Supply Chain, and others. So far, Flipkart India has trained over 10,000 farmers on product quality and food safety while enabling them to expand their market access.

"Flipkart India's association with farmers and FPOs is in line with its commitment to creating avenues for increasing the income of local farmers and helping them scale their offerings at a nationwide level. By harnessing the power of technology, innovation, and e-commerce, the Flipkart Samarth Krishi program will accelerate India's socio-economic development and benefit everyone in the value chain, from farmers to consumers. The program aims to create a significant positive impact on the Indian agriculture sector and on rural communities," Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Flipkart Group, said in a statement.

Flipkart's Samarth Krishi program will drive digital transformation in the agricultural sector. It aims to engage with 2,500 FPOs by the end of 2023. The program will uplift local economy by covering over 100 commodities such as rice, pulses, whole spices, atta, millets, etc and offer a variety of quality products to over 450 million consumers.

Flipkart's pan-India supply chain

Flipkart already has a vast tech-enabled supply chain network, which spans across India in over 20,000 pin codes, helping deliver products from lakhs of sellers across locations including Agra, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Moradabad, Panipat, Rajkot, Surat, Tirupur, and many other cities through its first-mile operations. Flipkart's advanced supply chain ensures quick deliveries in the remotest parts of the country and creates value for sellers and other ecosystem partners at large.

Flipkart's robust supply chain has played a pivotal role in boosting entrepreneurship and livelihood opportunities for lakhs of local sellers, businesses and MSMEs across the country by bringing them into the digital ecosystem, providing national market access and reducing the cost of logistics.