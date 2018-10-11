As Flipkart's much publicised 'Big Billion Days' sale enters the second day on October 11, the e-commerce firm just opened the door for exclusive deals on a smartphone, computers, gaming consoles, companion gadgets such as portable storage hard disks, cordless headsets, Bluetooth wireless speakers and more.

In addition to flat discounts, Flipkart in association with HDFC, Axis Bank and ICICI is offering an extra waiver on MRP of the products. For some select categories, the company is also giving lucrative exchange deals on Big Billion Days (BBD) sale.

Some of the top brand available during the Dussehra festive sale edition include Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Asus, Xiaomi, HMD Global Oy (Nokia) Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Acer, Bose and many more.

Here're top smartphone deals available on Big Billion Day sale:

Apple iPhone XS 64 GB at Rs 94,900 (MRP RS 99,900, flat Rs 5,000 off)

Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB at Rs 1,04,900 ( MRP RS 1,09,900, flat Rs 5,000 off)

[Note: Both the new iPhone XS series are eligible for up to extra Rs 18,000 cash back via exchange deal and up to additional 10 percent discount via HDFC bank offers]

Apple iPhone 6S 32GB at Rs 30,999 (MRP: 49,000, flat Rs 18,000 off)

Apple iPhone 7 32GB at Rs 34,999 (MRP: 52,370, flat Rs 17,371 off)

Samsung Galaxy S8 at Rs 29,990, (MRP Rs 49,990, flat Rs. 20,000 off)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 at Rs 12,999 (MRP Rs 14,999, flat Rs 2,000 off)

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 at just Rs 22,999 (MRP 37,999, flat 15,000 off)

Poco F1 at Rs 20,999 (MRP Rs 21,999, flat Rs 1,000 off)—Flipkart is offering Rs 14,700 buyback guarantee for Rs 149 fees. If the user wants to exchange Poco F1 within eight months, they are assured of getting the aforementioned value worth discounts on a new mobile.

Lenovo K8 Plus at just Rs 6,999 (MRP: Rs 10,999, flat 4,000 off)

OPPO A71k New Edition at just Rs 6,990 (MRP Rs 10,990, flat 4,000 off)

Flat 50% off on Moto Z2 Force at Rs 17,499 (MRP Rs 34,999)

Honor 10 at just Rs 24999 (MRP Rs 35,999, flat 11,000 off)

Moto X4 starting at just Rs 10,999 (MRP 20,999, flat 10,000 off)

Lenovo Phab 2 Pro at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs 30,000)

Asus Zenfone 5Z with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core at just Rs 24,999 (MRP 29,999, flat 5,000 off)

Asus Zenfone 3 max at Rs. 6,999 (MRP: 18,999)

Realme C1 at Rs. 6,999 (MRP: 8,990) as most complete phone under 8K.

Samsung Galaxy On6 at just Rs 11,990 (MRP 15,490, Flat 3,500 off)

Samsung Galaxy On8 at just Rs 14,990 (MRP 19,990, Flat 5,000 off)

Realme 2 at just Rs. 8990 (MRP 9,990, Flat 1,000 off)

Nokia 5.1 Plus with the powerful Helio P60 processor at Rs 10,499 (MRP 13,199, Flat 2,700 off)

Nokia 6.1 Plus at just Rs 14999 (MRP 17600, Flat 2601 off)

Motorola One Power at Rs 15999 (MRP 18999, Flat 3000 off)

Realme C1 at just Rs 6999 (MRP 8990, Flat 1991 off)

Infinix Smart 2 available at a steal deal of Rs. 4999 (MRP Rs. 6999)

Yu Ace at Rs. 5499 (MRP Rs. 5999)

Moto Z Play with Style Mod at Rs. 8,999 (MRP: Rs. 24,999)

Best Gaming consoles and titles discounts available on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Microsoft Xbox One S for just Rs 20,990 against MRP: Rs 30,990 (Rs 10,000 flat discount)

Microsoft Xbox One X for just Rs 36,990 against MRP: Rs 44,990

Sony PlayStation 4 Pro for just Rs 34,990 against MRP: Rs 41,990

Sony PlayStation 4 Slim for just Rs 28,990 against MRP: Rs 30,990

Nintendo Switch with Joy-Con 32 for just Rs 23,999 against MRP: Rs 37,999

FIFA 19: Champions Rise for just Rs 3,499 against MRP: Rs 4,299

Marvel's Spider-Man for Rs 3,399 against MRP: Rs 3,999

Assassin's Creed Odyssey for Rs 3,399 against MRP: Rs 3,999

WWE 2K19 available for Rs 3,299 against MRP: Rs 3,799

Call of Duty: World War II for Rs 1,499 against MRP: Rs 2,299

The best laptop offers available on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Acer Predator Helios 300 available for Rs 69,990 against MRP: Rs 1,19,999

Up to extra Rs 10,000 via exchange deal and also additional discounts via bank offers

8th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU

Gen Intel Core i7 CPU 8GB DDR4 RAM

1 TB HDD/128GB SSD

64-bit Windows 10 OS and 15.6 display

1-year international travellers warranty (1TW)

Dell Inspiron 15 3000 series for Rs 23,990 against MRP: Rs 38,887

Up to extra Rs 5000 via exchange deal and an additional cash discount via bank credit/debit cards

6th Gen Intel Core i3 + Intel Integrated HD 520 GPU

Gen Intel Core i3 + Intel Integrated HD 520 GPU Windows 10 Home with Microsoft Office

4GB RAM + 1 TB HDD storage

15.6-inch Full HD LED Backlit Display

Lenovo Ideapad 130 series for Rs 29,990 against MRP: Rs 46,690

Up to extra Rs 9,500 via exchange deal and an additional cash discount via bank credit/debit cards

8th Gen Intel Core i5 + Intel Integrated UHD 620 GPU

Gen Intel Core i5 + Intel Integrated UHD 620 GPU 4GB RAM + 1 TB HDD

Optical Disk Drive

Windows 10 Home

14-inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare TN Display

Asus F541UA-XO2230T Laptop for Rs 22,990 against MRP: Rs 34,990

Up to extra Rs 9,500 via exchange deal and an additional cash discount via bank credit/debit cards

6th Gen Intel Core i3 + Intel Integrated HD 520 GPU

Gen Intel Core i3 + Intel Integrated HD 520 GPU 4GB RAM+ 1 TB HDD

Windows 10 Home

15.6 inch HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display

Asus VivoBook S14 for Rs 47,990 against MRP: 68,990

Up to extra Rs 10,000 via exchange deal and an additional cash discount via bank credit/debit cards

8th Gen Intel Core i5 + Intel Integrated UHD 620 GPU

Gen Intel Core i5 + Intel Integrated UHD 620 GPU 8GB RAM + 1TB storage/256GB SSD

Windows 10 Home

14 inch Full HD LED Backlit Wideview IPS Display

Other notable offers available at Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Google Chromecast 2 Media streaming device available at a deal price of Rs. 1,999

Canon DSLRs available at never before price from Rs.18,990

JBL soundbar SB150 available at a deal price of Rs. 9,499

iPad Pro 64GB W-iFi only at a deal price of just Rs. 39,999

Powerbanks from Mi, Philips, Syska & more available from as low as Rs. 599

JBL 450BT Bluetooth headphone available at Rs. 1999

Hard Disks of 2TB from WD are available at as low as Rs. 4,999

Kingston 16 OTG Pendrive at Rs. 329 (MRP Rs. 1000)

AMD Powered laptops Min 25% Off Starting Rs. 14990 from HP, Asus & more

Sony WH-1000XM2 Bluetooth ANC Headset with Mic & Touch Sensor Rs. 30,999(MRP) is available at Rs.15999(deal price)

Sennheiser PXC550 Bluetooth Headset with Mic for Rs.14,999 against Rs. 29,990(MRP)

