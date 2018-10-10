Leading e-commerce platform Flipkart kicked off the much publicised Big Billion Days sale in India on October 10. The company is offering huge discounts on consumer electronics ranging from smart TVs to washing machines, micro ovens, mobile phones, fashion apparels, toys and other sundries.
In addition to flat cash discounts, Flipkart in partnership with HDFC and Axis banks is offering an additional waiver on the MRP of the products. This will be applicable throughout the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale period ( 10 October - 14 October).
Here're our hand-picked deals on washing machines and smart TVs available on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:
Washing machines available at highly discounted price on Flipkart:
IFB 7kg washing machine (silver)—MRP: 31,790; BBD offer; Rs 25,699
- Fully automatic front load
- Power: 2300W
- Capacity: 7Kg
- Stainless steel/Tumble wash
- Digital display with 15 wash programs
- 4 –year warranty and 10 years spare support
- Up to extra Rs 5,000 off via exchange and also there are additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)
Bosch washing machine (silver)—MRP: Rs 34,999; BBD offer: Rs 25,999
- Fully Automatic Front load
- Power: 990 W
- Capacity: 7Kg
- Stainless Steel/ Tumble wash
- Digital display supported with 15 wash programs
- 2 year comprehensive and 10-year on motor
- Up to extra Rs 5,000 off via exchange and also there are additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)
MarQ by Flipkart 7.5KG—MRP: Rs 33,99; BBD offer: Rs 14,999
- Full automatic front load
- Power: 2500 W
- Capacity: 7.5kg
- Max speed: 1200 rpm
- Stainless steel/Tumble wash
- Digital display with 15 wash programs
- 1 year on product and 3 years on motor
- Up to extra Rs 5,000 off via exchange and there are also additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)
Samsung top loading washing machine (grey)—MRP: Rs 14,600; BBD's offer: Rs 11,999
- Full automatic top load
- Power: 380 W
- Capacity: 6.2 kg
- Max spin speed: 700 rpm
- Stainless steel/Centre Jet Pulsator
- 2 years comprehensive Samsung warranty
- Up to extra Rs 3,000 off via exchange and there are also additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)
LG 6.5 kg top load washing machine silver (blue)—MRP: Rs 20,690; BBD offer: Rs 17,999
- Fully automatic top load
- Power: 220 W
- Capacity: 6.5 kg
- Max spin speed: 740 rpm
- Stainless Steel/ Punch + 3 Pulsator
- 2 years on the product and 10 years on Motor
- Up to extra Rs 3,000 off via exchange and there are also additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)
Best Smart LED TVs on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:
Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch-MRP: Rs 25,999; BBD's offer: Rs 20,999
- Get up to additional Rs 9,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card
- 1-year warranty on product and additional 1-year on Panel
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI: For set-top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 3 x USB: Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device (buy here)
Micromax Canvas 81cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (32 Canvas 3) -MRP: Rs 22,990; BBD's offer: Rs 12,999
- Get up to additional Rs 4,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card
- 1-year warranty on the product
- 24 W Speaker Output
- 1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality
- 60 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 3 x HDMI: For set-top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 x USB: Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device (buy here)
Vu 102cm (40-inch) full HD LED TV (40D6575)—MRP: 24,000; BBD's offer: Rs 16,499
- Get up to additional Rs 8,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card
- 1-year Vu domestic warranty on the product
- 16 W Speaker Output: Rich, powerful sound
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 60 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI: For set-top box and consoles
- 1 x USB: Get content from USB drives (buy here)
Samsung On Smart 108cm (43-inch) full HD LED smart TV (43N5300)—MRP: 58,900; BBD's offer: Rs 36,999
- Get up to additional Rs 8,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card
- 1-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on display panel
- 40 W Speaker Output
- 1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail
- 50 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality
- 2 x HDMI: For set-top box and consoles
- 1 x USB: Get content from USB drives (buy here)
LG Smart 139cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (55UK6360PTE)—MPR Rs 1,05,990; BBD's offer: Rs 74,900
- 1-year LG India Comprehensive Warranty and an additional 1-year Warranty is applicable on panel/module only
- 20 W Speaker Output
- 3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture
- 120 Hz: Blur-free picture, Smoother movements in videos
- 3 x HDMI: For set-top box, consoles and Blu-ray players
- 2 USB: Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device (buy here)