Leading e-commerce platform Flipkart kicked off the much publicised Big Billion Days sale in India on October 10. The company is offering huge discounts on consumer electronics ranging from smart TVs to washing machines, micro ovens, mobile phones, fashion apparels, toys and other sundries.

In addition to flat cash discounts, Flipkart in partnership with HDFC and Axis banks is offering an additional waiver on the MRP of the products. This will be applicable throughout the Big Billion Days (BBD) sale period ( 10 October - 14 October).

Here're our hand-picked deals on washing machines and smart TVs available on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Washing machines available at highly discounted price on Flipkart:

IFB 7kg washing machine (silver)—MRP: 31,790; BBD offer; Rs 25,699

Fully automatic front load

Power: 2300W

Capacity: 7Kg

Stainless steel/Tumble wash

Digital display with 15 wash programs

4 –year warranty and 10 years spare support

Up to extra Rs 5,000 off via exchange and also there are additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)

Bosch washing machine (silver)—MRP: Rs 34,999; BBD offer: Rs 25,999

Fully Automatic Front load

Power: 990 W

Capacity: 7Kg

Stainless Steel/ Tumble wash

Digital display supported with 15 wash programs

2 year comprehensive and 10-year on motor

Up to extra Rs 5,000 off via exchange and also there are additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)

MarQ by Flipkart 7.5KG—MRP: Rs 33,99; BBD offer: Rs 14,999

Full automatic front load

Power: 2500 W

Capacity: 7.5kg

Max speed: 1200 rpm

Stainless steel/Tumble wash

Digital display with 15 wash programs

1 year on product and 3 years on motor

Up to extra Rs 5,000 off via exchange and there are also additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)

Samsung top loading washing machine (grey)—MRP: Rs 14,600; BBD's offer: Rs 11,999

Full automatic top load

Power: 380 W

Capacity: 6.2 kg

Max spin speed: 700 rpm

Stainless steel/Centre Jet Pulsator

2 years comprehensive Samsung warranty

Up to extra Rs 3,000 off via exchange and there are also additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)

LG 6.5 kg top load washing machine silver (blue)—MRP: Rs 20,690; BBD offer: Rs 17,999

Fully automatic top load

Power: 220 W

Capacity: 6.5 kg

Max spin speed: 740 rpm

Stainless Steel/ Punch + 3 Pulsator

2 years on the product and 10 years on Motor

Up to extra Rs 3,000 off via exchange and there are also additional discounts on select bank credit/debit cards (buy here)

Best Smart LED TVs on Flipkart Big Billion Days sale:

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A 43-inch-MRP: Rs 25,999; BBD's offer: Rs 20,999

Get up to additional Rs 9,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card

1-year warranty on product and additional 1-year on Panel

20 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI: For set-top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

3 x USB: Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device (buy here)

Micromax Canvas 81cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (32 Canvas 3) -MRP: Rs 22,990; BBD's offer: Rs 12,999

Get up to additional Rs 4,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card

1-year warranty on the product

24 W Speaker Output

1366 x 768 HD Ready - Great picture quality

60 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

3 x HDMI: For set-top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 x USB: Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device (buy here)

Vu 102cm (40-inch) full HD LED TV (40D6575)—MRP: 24,000; BBD's offer: Rs 16,499

Get up to additional Rs 8,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card

1-year Vu domestic warranty on the product

16 W Speaker Output: Rich, powerful sound

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

60 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI: For set-top box and consoles

1 x USB: Get content from USB drives (buy here)

Samsung On Smart 108cm (43-inch) full HD LED smart TV (43N5300)—MRP: 58,900; BBD's offer: Rs 36,999

Get up to additional Rs 8,000 off via exchange offer and 10% discount with HDFC card

1-year comprehensive warranty on the product and 1 year additional on display panel

40 W Speaker Output

1920 x 1080 Full HD - Watch Blu-ray movies at their highest level of detail

50 Hz: Standard refresh rate for blur-free picture quality

2 x HDMI: For set-top box and consoles

1 x USB: Get content from USB drives (buy here)

LG Smart 139cm (55-inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV 2018 Edition (55UK6360PTE)—MPR Rs 1,05,990; BBD's offer: Rs 74,900

1-year LG India Comprehensive Warranty and an additional 1-year Warranty is applicable on panel/module only

20 W Speaker Output

3840 x 2160 Ultra HD - 4X resolution of Full HD- More depth in every picture

120 Hz: Blur-free picture, Smoother movements in videos

3 x HDMI: For set-top box, consoles and Blu-ray players

2 USB: Easily connect your digital camera, camcorder or USB device (buy here)

