Flipkart in collaboration with Xiaomi is offering Redmi Note 5 Pro and other phones at most affordable prices in India during the upcoming Big Billion Days sale Dussehra edition.

Xiaomi confirmed that the Redmi Note 5 Pro (4GB RAM) will be available for just Rs 12,999, Rs 2000 less than the MRP: Rs 14,999. Even the top-end 6GB RAM model is getting a similar offer and can be bought for just Rs 14,999.

Also, HDFC card holders are entitled to get an additional 10% discount, which brings the price further down.

Is Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro worth buying?

Absolutely yes! The Redmi Note 5 Pro is one of the most if not the best mid-range phone in the smartphone market.

The highlight of the Redmi Note 5 Pro is its photography hardware. It houses feature-rich dual camera— a primary 12MP snapper with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) and a 5MP secondary shooter with Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture. They are assisted by dual-tone LED flash in low-light condition.

On the front, it features a 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash.

It also sports a 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) FullView screen having 18:9 aspect ratio and boasts high-grade metallic shell on the back, which not only brings stability to the structure but also exude premium feel, when held in hand.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core backed by 4GB/6GB RAM, 64 GB storage and 4,000mAh battery, which is more than sufficient to keep the phone running for a whole day under mixed usage.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days (BBD) sale is slated to go live on October 10, but the offer on smartphones including the Xiaomi branded models will be valid from October 11 to the last day of the sale (14 October).

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro:

Models Redmi Note 5 Pro Display 5.99-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 2.5D curved glass Brightness: 450 nits and 83% NTSC colour gamut

Aspect ratio: 18:9

Contrast ratio: 1500:1 OS Android v7.1.2 Nougat-based MIUI 9 Processor 14nm 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core GPU Adreno 512 RAM + storage configuration Model 1: 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0)

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) Model 2: 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage (eMMC v5.0) (Note: Storage expandable up to 128GB) Camera Main: 12MP (with Sony IMX486, 1,25µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture, PDAF,)+5MP (Samsung sensor, 1.12µm, f/2.0 aperture) rear-side camera with dual-tone LED flash

Front: 20MP with Sony IMX376 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, full HD (1080p) and LED flash Battery 4,000mAh Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock (coming before March-end), hybrid dual-SIM (nano+nano or microSD), Infrared sensor, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n; dual-band: 2.4GHz+5GHz), GPS/GLONASS, 3.5 mm audio jack Dimensions 158.6 x 75.45 x 8.05 mm Weight 181g Colours Black, Gold, Lake Blue and Rose Gold Price (MRP) Model 1 ( 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage ) : Rs 14,999 –BBD offer: Rs 12,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage : Rs 14,999 –BBD offer: Rs 12,999 Model 2 (6GB RAM+ 64GB storage): Rs 16,999—BBDR offer: Rs 14,999

