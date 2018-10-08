E-commerce giant Flipkart is slated to kick-off the much-awaited Big Billion Days sale on October 10 and as part of the promotional campaign, it has announced to slash prices of two Nokia phones later this week.

HMD Global Oy's recently released Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus will get Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 discount, thereby reducing their price to Rs 14,999 and Rs 10,499, respectively. HDFC card holders can claim an additional 10 per cent off on the devices.

Also, Flipkart, as part of the Complete Mobile Protection program, will offer customised insurance solutions for all leading mobile brands being sold on its platform in partnership with Bajaj Allianz General Insurance. This is said to be a first-of-its-kind program, for a segment that offers both cash payout option or free pick up, service and drop convenience to customers.

Are Nokia 6.1Plus and the Nokia 5.1 plus worth investing your money?

Yes. Both the devices are one of the best in their respective categories. They are part of Google's official Android One program, guess what Nokia 6.1 Plus is confirmed to get Android Pie later this month and the Nokia 5.1 Plus will get it in a couple of months. Also, they are eligible to get Android Q update in 2019.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus sports a 5.8-inch full HD+ screen with iPhone X-like notch, which houses a 16MP front camera with facial recognition feature. On the back, it comes with metallic shell, vertically aligned dual-camera and fingerprint sensor below it.

Under-the-hood, Nokia 6.1 Plus expected to house a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU, 4GB/6GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage, a 3060mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, Bluetooth v5.0 and other standard connectivity features.

The highlight of the device is its photography hardware. It boasts feature-rich Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual 16MP+5MP camera with dual-tone LED flash and is capable of recognizing the type of the scene. It is capable of detecting 13 different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and it adjusts the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

Even the 16MP front-camera boasts AI-selfie with background blur feature and funny stickers for face to share it on social media channels.

For the uninitiated, Nokia 5.1 Plus and the Nokia 6.1 Plus look exactly identical in terms of the design. If kept side-by-side, it's almost impossible to distinguish between the two. But, internally they are different and we expect HMD Global Oy to retail in their different price points and offer customers the choice to buy according to their budgeting needs.

On the other hand, Nokia 5.1 Plus comes with 5.86-inch HD+ display with a notch on the top, which houses a front camera and a set of sensors. The screen is made of LCD and features a 19:9 aspect ratio.

On the back, it boasts sturdy polycarbonate-based shell on it with an additional layer of the glass-like material top, to offer premium-like feel.

Under-the-hood, Nokia X5 houses MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core backed by 3GB/4GB RAM, 32GB/64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android Oreo and a 3,080mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a full day under mixed usage.

As far as the camera is concerned, it boasts 13MP+5MP dual shooters with LED flash on the back and an 8MP snapper on the front. With two cameras, the device offers Portrait Mode, which allows users to adjust the clarity of the scene behind the subject. Users can change focus on the background to get Bokeh blur effect.

Besides the Nokia phones, Flipkart is also offering cash discounts on other Android phones including Samsung, Infinix, Asus and more. All discount deals will commence from October 11, the second day of the Big Billion Days sale.

Key specifications of Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus:

Model Nokia 6.1 Plus Nokia 5.1 Plus Display 5.8-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection 5.86-inch HD+ (1520x720) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D glass cover on top OS Android 8.1 Oreo (confirmed to get Android P later this year) Android Oreo Processor 64-bit 14nm class 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core CPU MediaTek Helio P60 octa-core ( 2.0GHz Cortex A73 x 4 + 2.0GHz Cortex A53 x 4) GPU Adreno 509 ----------- RAM 4GB/6GB 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB 32GB/64GB + expandable up to 256GB Camera Main: 16MP RGB sensor (F2.0 aperture & 1.0µm pixel size) + 5MP Monochrome sensor (F2.2 aperture & 1.2µm pixel size) with dual-tone LED flash, AI portrait and scene recognition

Front: 16MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, AI selfies with background blur, stickers and face unlock. Main: 13MP (with Phase Detection Auto Focus (PDAF), F2.0 aperture) + 5MP (with the depth of field lens), LED flash

Front: 8MP with F/2.2 aperture, 80.4-wide angle view Battery 3,060mAh (3,000mAh) with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 (0% to 50% charge within 30 minutes of charging) 3,060mAh Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) 4G-LTE (Cat. 4.2) with Dual VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Fingerprint sensor, face unlock, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano+nano or microSD), Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 b/g/n/ac; dual-band: 2.4GHz & 5GHz), Type C USB Port, FM radio, 3.5mm audio jack, Dual-SIM slots, fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), FM, A-GPRS/GLONASS/BDS/Galileo,3.5mm audio jack, FM radio, Type C USB port Dimensions 47.2 x 70.98 x 7.99~8.59 mm 149.51 x 71.98 x 8.096 mm Weight 151g ------------ Colours Black, Blue and Silver Dark black, Glacier white and Baltic sea blue Price 4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 15,999 To be announced in September 2018

