Leading e-commerce major Flipkart is scheduled to host the new edition of Big Billion Days sale later this month from 10 October. Now, in the build-up to the Dussehra festive sale, the company has revealed a sneak peek on discount deals on offer on popular budget Android phones.

Flipkart claims it has two times more selection of budget smartphones over the previous festive season is offering cash backs on numerous price points ranging from Rs.2,999 to Rs.6,999.

Here're some of best deals on offer at the upcoming Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) sale:

Samsung Galaxy J3 Pr o -- Priced at an MRP of Rs 7,490, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 6,190. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera setup. It is one of the highest rated budget phones on Flipkart (4.2 stars).

o -- Priced at an MRP of Rs 7,490, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 6,190. Samsung Galaxy J3 Pro features a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, 2GB RAM, an 8MP rear camera and 5MP selfie camera setup. It is one of the highest rated budget phones on Flipkart (4.2 stars). RealMe C1 -- Priced at an MRP of 8990, the smartphone will be available at Rs 6999. Realme C1 comes with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor, dual camera, a 4,000mAh, three slots—2 X SIMs and 1 x microSD card, and sports an iPhone X-like notch display. it comes with notch and stunning design.

Priced at an MRP of 8990, the smartphone will be available at Rs 6999. Realme C1 comes with 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 1.8GHz octa-core processor, dual camera, a 4,000mAh, three slots—2 X SIMs and 1 x microSD card, and sports an iPhone X-like notch display. it comes with notch and stunning design. Infinix Smart2 -- Priced at an MRP of Rs 6,990, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 4,999. The Smart 2 comes with 5.45-inch HD+ display, face-unlock feature, a 13MP rear camera, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128 GB).

Priced at an MRP of Rs 6,990, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 4,999. The Smart 2 comes with 5.45-inch HD+ display, face-unlock feature, a 13MP rear camera, 2GB RAM and 16GB storage (expandable up to 128 GB). Panasonic P91 -- Priced at an MRP of Rs 7,990, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 2,999. The Panasonic P91 features a 5-inch display and is powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core coupled with 1GB of RAM, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera.

Priced at an MRP of Rs 7,990, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 2,999. The Panasonic P91 features a 5-inch display and is powered by a 1.1GHz MediaTek MT6737M quad-core coupled with 1GB of RAM, an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP selfie camera. Honor 7S -- Priced at an MRP of Rs 8,999, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 6,499. The Honor 7S is the latest budget phone from Huawei. The phone comes with a 5.45-inch display, face-unlock feature and a triple slot (2 x SIMs + 1 x microSD card).

-- Priced at an MRP of Rs 8,999, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 6,499. The Honor 7S is the latest budget phone from Huawei. The phone comes with a 5.45-inch display, face-unlock feature and a triple slot (2 x SIMs + 1 x microSD card). Oppo A71 New Edition - Priced at an MRP of Rs 10,990, the smartphone will be available for just Rs 6,990. Oppo A71 new edition comes with 3GB,16GB storage, a 13MP rear camera and a 1.8GHz Snapdragon 450 octa-core processor.

It can be noted that the sale for the smartphone segment of Flipkart Big Billions Days sale begins at midnight on October 11 2018.

Besides, consumers are entitled to get No cost EMI option, product exchange and buy-back offers on select smartphone brands.

Furthermore, shoppers can also avail an extra 10% instant discount on HDFC debit and credit cards. Also, several smartphones will be covered under Complete Mobile Protection covering almost everything including screen damage, liquid damage, software issues and starting BBD, it will also cover theft. All of this convenience will be offered at the doorstep, Flipkart said.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for the latest updates on best smartphone deals on Flipkart.