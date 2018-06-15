It's been less than a month since the Android flagship OnePlus went on sale on May 21 and already it has sold more than a million units across the world.

The OnePlus 6 achieved the feat in just 22 days, making it the company's fastest selling model since its conception. The news doesn't surprise many as OnePlus 6 is the unarguably the most the cost-effective marquee phone in the market.

It offers the great build quality, powerful processor, great system configuration (RAM+storage), really good camera hardware, fastest battery charging capability and yet costs almost half the price its competitors charge. All-in-all, OnePlus 6 is an epitome of it's of the tag-line 'Flagship Killer'.

It can be noted that OnePlus 6 also made remarkable debut in price-conscious Indian market, as the company made record Rs 100 crore revenues in just 10 minutes and it went on exceed the entire day one sales of the OnePlus 5T within the first hour, after it went on early access sale on May 21 exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and OnePlus community.

For the uninitiated, OnePlus 6 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ (2160x1080p) screen with 19:9 aspect ratio. It features Apple iPhone X-like notch on top of the display, which houses a 20MP sensor with face unlock capability.

Inside, the premium device packs the Snapdragon 845 octa-core, Qualcomm's latest and the most powerful processor to date. It is backed by sumptuous 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Rest of the internal specifications such as camera, battery and display are same.

It boasts rear dual-camera 16MP+20MP with an F1.7 aperture in the centre and a fingerprint sensor below it for easy access to the finger to unlock screen and also act as a shutter button to take a selfie.

Other stipulated specifications include Android Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.1, a 3,300mAh battery with new Dash Charge technology and support Bluetooth v5.0, NFC (Near Field Communication) and other standard connectivity features.

OnePlus 6 price details:

It will be available in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in Mirror black colour for Rs 34,999 and Rs 39,999 respectively. The Midnight black and Silk white colour models are available only with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for the same price.

The company had also launched OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers edition with custom design and memorabilia (in the package) with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for Rs 44,999, but it is no longer available for sale.

Key specifications of OnePlus 6:

Model OnePlus 6 Display 6.28-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) Optic AMOLED screen with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Aspect ratio: 19:9

Support: sRGB, DCI-P3, Adaptive Mode, Reading Mode, Night Mode, Always-on Display, Lift Up Display OS Android Oreo-based OxygenOS Processor 10nm class 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core CPU GPU Adreno 630 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB/256GB Camera Main: 16MP with Sony IMX519 sensor, 1.22 µm pixel size, Optical Image Stabilisation, CDAF (Contrast Detection Auto Focus), F1.7 aperture + 20MP with Sony IMX376K, F1.7 aperture, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus) with dual-LED flash, Portrait, Pro mode, Panorama, HDR, HQ, Dynamic, Denoise, Clear Image, RAW image

Front: 16MP with Sony IMX371 sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, Fixed focus, F2.0 aperture, Portrait, HDR, Screen flash, smile capture, face beauty Video 4K video at 30/60 fps

1080p video at 30/60 fps

720p resolution at 30 fps

Super Slow Motion:

1080p video at 240fps, 720p video at 480 fps

Time-lapse

Video editor Battery 3,300mAh (non-removable) with Dash Charge (5V 4A) Network 4G-LTE with VoLTE (Voice-over-LTE) Add-ons Dual-SIM slots (Type: Nano + Nano), Fingerprint sensor, Face unlock, Bluetooth v5.0, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac: dual-band: 2/4G/5GHz; 2x2 MIMO), Type C USB v2.0, NFC (Near Field Communication), GPS/GLONASS, Haptic vibration motor, RGB LED notification light, Alert slider, bottom-facing speaker, 2-microphone with noise cancellation, Dirac HD Sound, Dirac Power Sound, 3.5mm audio jack, nano coating for protection against water splashes Dimensions 155.7x75.4x7.75 mm Weight 177g Colours Mirror Black/ Midnight Black/ Silk White/ Marvel Avengers Price 6GB RAM+64GB storage: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM+128GB storage: Rs 39,999

Silk White (8GB RAM+128GB storage): Rs 39,999

Marvel Avengers edition with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 44,999

