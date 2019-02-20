Salman Khan, the biggest star in Bollywood is currently awaiting the release of his new movie 'Bharat' which will grace the big screens on June 05, 2019. The film which is apparently inspired by the Korean movie 'Ode to My Father' is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, and it also stars Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in other prominent roles. Interestingly, the recently released trailer of this movie indicates that 'Bharat' is such a movie that is trying to exploit the ace actor in Salman Khan, unlike his recent flicks that mainly made use of his star value.

Even though both class and mass roles are safe in the hands of this actor, most of his fans love to see that Sallu swag which will give sheer goosebumps. We present you the list of five commercial Tamil movies that can be remade with Salman Khan.

Bogan

'Bogan', the Tamil action thriller directed by Lakshman was a big hit at the South Indian box-office in 2017. The film which stars Jayam Ravi and Aravind Swamy in the lead roles handled the theme of body swapping, and it was undoubtedly a fresh experience for Kollywood audience.

Even though Jayam Ravi handled the role of the protagonist in this movie, it was Aravind Swamy who played the character of the antagonist who racked up all the applause from the audience. If 'Bogan' is going to be remade in Hindi, then the director will have no other choice than Salman Khan to play the role which Aravind Swamy immortalized in the South Indian version.

Mankatha

Ajith Kumar's 'Mankatha' is another Tamil film that celebrated the antagonist. In this film, Thala played the character of Vinayak Mahadev, a police officer who works at Dharavi, Mumbai. However, unlike other Tamil movies that depict the lead character with lots of goodness, director Venkat Prabhu tried something different and gave sufficient grey shade to his character.

Ajith Kumar played the role of the criminal cop with finesse in this movie, and finally, 'Mankatha' emerged as one of the biggest hits in the career of the actor. When somebody thinks about the replacement of Ajith Kumar's character in this flick, the first face that runs into everyone's mind will be none other than Salman Khan.

Kaththi

AR Murugadoss' 'Kaththi' handled a socially relevant subject, and it starred Ilayathalapathy Vijay in double roles. The film was released in 2014, and it grossed more than Rs 125 crore at the box-office.

Characters which Vijay played in Kaththi is very much suitable for Salman Khan, as it has all those commercial elements needed to meet the demands of his fans. The film is also loaded with powerful mass dialogues, and if Salman Khan delivers these powerful sentences on screen, it will undoubtedly offer an ultimate treat for audiences.

Yennai Arindhaal

Gautham Vasudev Menon's 'Yennai Arindhaal' portrayed the story of Sathyadev IPS, a dashing daredevil cop. The film featured Ajith Kumar in the lead role, and it narrated different phases of a police officer's life.

In the initial portions of 'Yennai Arindhaal', Sathyadev is a dashing cop who is game for any game. But at one point in time, he led an isolated life to protect the only one whom he now loves in this world. However, fate offered him something else, as he gets compelled to lock horns with an old enemy who is now in charge of running an organ mafia business.

'Yennai Arindhaal' will be the perfect cup of tea for Salman Khan, as it has all the elements to simultaneously exploit both the star and actor in him.

Petta

If any director wants to celebrate the star power of Salman Khan on screen, then it would be great if he decides to remake Rajinikanth's Petta in Bollywood.

The film directed by Karthik Subbaraj offered a real treat for Rajinikanth fans, and if the film is made with Salman Khan in Bollywood, then it will surely take the country's box-office by a storm.