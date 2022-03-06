BSF jurisdiction increased in border states to curb looming threats of drones, UAVs: MoS Home Close
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday said that five jawans have been killed in an incident of fratricide in Khasa in Punjab's Amritsar.

The BSF said that a constable, identified as Satteppa S.K., had fired at five of his colleagues in the camp, which is located 20 km from the Attari-Wagah border.

India Pakistan Border
Reuters

The officials also said that out of the six injured, five troopers, including Constable Satteppa, died and the sixth injured is critical.

"In an unfortunate incident, 5 BSF troops were injured on 06.03.2022 due to fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa S K at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. Ct Satteppa S K was also injured in the incident," the BSF officials here.

India and Bangladesh
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnelReuters

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the facts and further details are being awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)

