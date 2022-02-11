The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended at least six Pakistani nationals in the Harami Nalla district of Gujarat's Bhuj on Friday. According to the BSF, a search operation was carried out in the region for any remaining invaders. The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended at least six Pakistani nationals in the Harami Nalla district of Gujarat's Bhuj on Friday. According to the BSF, a search operation was carried out in the region for any remaining invaders.

Infiltration in recent times

The BSF had previously said that Pakistani fishing boats and fishermen had entered the general vicinity of Harami Nalla on February 9 and that a search operation was underway in the 300-square-kilometer area.

In the Harami Nalla creek area, border authorities also confiscated 11 Pakistani fishing boats. "Eleven Pakistani fishing boats were confiscated after nighttime search operations," it stated in a statement. As per the BSF, three groups of commandos were airdropped from three different directions by Air Force helicopters to close in on where the invaders were hiding.

"Our 'Creek Crocodile Commandos' has been dispatched from an Indian Air Force helicopter to seek for hidden fishermen in Bhuj's creek area. The commandos are members of a BSF specialised team that patrols and conducts operations in the Rann of Kutch's creek areas "ANI news agency cited an officer as saying. "Extreme marshy terrain, mangroves, and tidal seas make the troops' mission difficult. The operation is currently underway," he further added. The enormous search operation is being directly overseen by GS Malik, IPS, IG BSF, Gujarat Frontier.