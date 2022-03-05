The Border Security Force's 'all-women bikers' team will embark on a Delhi to Kanyakumari expedition on International Women's Day on March 8.

According to a statement issued by the BSF, the 'Seema Bhawani Shaurya Expedition Empowerment Ride-2022' is scheduled to be flagged off from India Gate on March 8 - marking International Women's Day.

The 36 members of BSF Seema Bhawani all-women daredevil motorcycle team led by Inspector Himanshu Sirohi will be embarking on a 5,280 km ride traversing through major cities all the way to Kanyakumari and onward to Chennai spreading the message of Women Empowermentacross the nation, the force said.

BSF's all-women daredevil motorcycle team was raised in the year 2016 and has some magnificent and stunning performances to its credit including having displayed their skills twice on the occasion of Republic Day Parade here at Rajpath in 2018 and in 2022.

The expedition, organized in association with Royal Enfield, will traverse the length and breadth of the country, covering historical landmarks beginning from India Gate in Delhi, leading to the Attari Border in Punjab and Statue of Unity in Gujarat before finally culminating at Royal Enfield's India Technical Centre in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the statement said.

"The expedition will pass through Chandigarh, Amritsar, Attari, Abohar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gandhinagar, Bharuch, Nasik, Pune, Solapur, Hyderabad, Anantapur, Bangalore, Salem, Madurai, and Kanyakumari before reaching its final destination in Chennai on March 28."

The team will also be interacting with various riding communities and audiences with the intent to sensitize and bring forth awareness about the capabilities of women while emphasizing freedom from bias, stereotypes, and discrimination, it added.