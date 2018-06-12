A video of unusually large fish, with a pigeon-shaped head, is going viral on social media. According to reports, the odd-looking fish was caught by a Chinese fisherman in Guiyang City in Guizhou Province on June 5.

In the video, the mutant fish with a body of a grass carp with scales all over its body and a head of a bird is seen lying on the ground and gasping for air.

Several onlookers were also seen photographing the wired-looking creature.

Grass carps are freshwater fish, which are cultivated in China and other Asian countries for food.

According to Mirror, the man who caught the fish later released it back into the water.

This find was reported amidst several instances when odd looking creatures are being spotted across the world.

In March, a carcass of a Loch Ness-type sea creature washed ashore on a southeast Georgia beach. Also, in the same month, a couple stumbled upon a monster-sized dead fish along a Queensland beach in northern Australia. According to reports, the carcass was about six feet long and weighing 330 pounds.

The couple filmed the mysterious creature and posted the photos on social media to inquire about its origin or identity.

Following that, they took to the beach's community Facebook group with their queries, where some people seemed to believe it's a cod while others suggested it's a fish called tripletail.

Check out the video of the bird-headed fish here: