Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had flown off to Italy a couple of days ago and now, first pictures of their wedding venue where the preparations are going on full swing have already started doing the rounds of the internet.

The Villa del Balbianello villa, located on the tip of the small wooded peninsula of Dosso d'Avedo overlooking Lake Como, where Deepika and Ranveer will be exchanging wedding vows, is getting all decked up for the soon-to-be-married couple's D-Day.

According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer will get married twice - in a traditional Konkani style wedding (given Deepika's roots belonging to Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka and mother tongue Konkani) on November 14 and a Sindhi wedding ceremony (given Ranveer's roots) on November 15.

After culminating with the big day, Deepika and Ranveer will be back in India on November 16. They are expected to throw their wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1 and another in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru at The Leela Palace hotel between November 20-22.

"The biggest reason why Deepika chose to have the reception at the Leela, Bangalore was renowned Italian restaurant of New York Le Cirque which goes by the name Le Cirque Signature. DP loves the restaurant in NYC and their franchise in Bengaluru drew Deepika to The Leela. Her mother has also gone for food tasting 2-3 times. The food will be pre-dominantly South Indian though. They will check into the hotel on 20th and check out on 22nd," a source was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

