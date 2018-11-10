And it has finally begun. Lovebirds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted leaving for Italy at the Mumbai aiport in the wee hours of Saturday.

The soon-to-be-married couple were twinning in white outfits and were all smiles for the paparazzi. They were seen greeting their fans who had gathered in large numbers.

The couple were accompanied by Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, mother Anju Bhavnani and sister Ritika Bhavnani at the airport.

See Pics: Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh are all smiles as they leave for their wedding venue



According to reports, Deepika and Ranveer will get married twice - in a traditional Konkani style wedding (given Deepika's roots belonging to Saraswat Brahmin community from Karnataka and mother tongue Konkani) on November 14 and a Sindhi wedding ceremony (given Ranveer's roots) on November 15.

For her different wedding outfits, Deepika has chosen her favourite designer Sabyasachi ensembles. Stylist Shaleena Nathani, a couple of days ago, shared the actress' pictures on her Instagram to mark the beginning of the wedding festivities.

The wedding will take place at Lake Como, Italy and the couple is said to be back in India on November 16. They are expected to throw their wedding reception in Mumbai on December 1.