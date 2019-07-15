A fire broke out in a rubber warehouse in Delhi's Keshav Puram in the early hours of Monday, July 15.

Twenty-five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. While seven people are reportedly trapped inside the building, rescue operations are underway. No casualties have been reported yet.

This is the third fire accident in the national capital under a week.

A massive fire broke out on July 13, at a rubber factory in the Jhilmil industrial area. At least three people were killed in the mishap.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)