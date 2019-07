A massive fire broke out at a rubber factory in the national capital on Saturday, July 13. At least five people were killed in the mishap.

The rubber factory is located in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area.

At least 31 fire tenders have been pressed into service to douse the blaze. The Fire department has received information about the flame at around 9:25 am today.

A rescue operation is underway.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)