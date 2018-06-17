Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram Vedha have won three honours at the 65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South). It is followed by Nayanthara's Aramm, Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal and Mani Rathnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, which bagged three awards.
Grand Event:
The event saw the presence of leading and budding talents from South Indian movies. Madhavan, Nithya Menen, Prasanna, Sneha, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Balan, Catherine Tresa, Shamna Kasim, Mumaith Khan, Sanjjjanna Galrani, Amala Paul, Rakul Preet Singh, Sridevi Vijayakumar, Preetha Hari, Surbhi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Bhumika, Anirudh, Ritika Singh, Regina Cassandra, Dhivyadarshini, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Saakshi Agarwal, Ambika and many other celebrities attended the event.
Meet The Winners from all four Industries
Rahul Ravindran and Sundeep Kishan-hosted Filmfare Awards South kick-started at 7 pm and it was a five-hour event packed with some electrifying performances. Regina Cassandra, Rakul Preet Singh, Raai Laxmi and a few others thrilled the guests with their performances.
Here are the winners:
|Best Film
|Aramm
|Best Director
|Vikram Vedha
|Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male)
|Vijay Sethupathi for Vikram Vedha
|Critics Award for Best Actor
|Karthi in Theeran Adigaram Ondru and Madhavan for Vikram Vedha
|Critics Awards for Best Actor (Female)
|Aditi Balan for Aruvi
|Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)
|Nayanthara for Aramm
|Best Debut (Male)
|Vasanth Ravi for Taramani
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male):
|Prasanna for Thiruttu Payale 2
|Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female):
|Nithya Menen for Mersal
|Best Music Director
|AR Rahman for Mersal
|Best Lyrics
|Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu for 'Vaan' - 'Kaatru Veliyidai'
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Anirudh Ravichander for 'Yaanji' - 'Vikram Vedha
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Shashaa Tirupati for 'Vaan' 'Kaatru Veliyidai'