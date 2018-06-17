Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram Vedha have won three honours at the 65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South). It is followed by Nayanthara's Aramm, Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal and Mani Rathnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, which bagged three awards.

Grand Event:

The event saw the presence of leading and budding talents from South Indian movies. Madhavan, Nithya Menen, Prasanna, Sneha, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Balan, Catherine Tresa, Shamna Kasim, Mumaith Khan, Sanjjjanna Galrani, Amala Paul, Rakul Preet Singh, Sridevi Vijayakumar, Preetha Hari, Surbhi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Bhumika, Anirudh, Ritika Singh, Regina Cassandra, Dhivyadarshini, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Saakshi Agarwal, Ambika and many other celebrities attended the event.

Meet The Winners from all four Industries

Rahul Ravindran and Sundeep Kishan-hosted Filmfare Awards South kick-started at 7 pm and it was a five-hour event packed with some electrifying performances. Regina Cassandra, Rakul Preet Singh, Raai Laxmi and a few others thrilled the guests with their performances.

Here are the winners: