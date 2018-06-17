Top ten Tamil movies at Chennai box office in 2017: Vikram Vedha
Vikram Vedha.PR Handout

Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Vikram Vedha have won three honours at the 65th Jio Filmfare Awards (South). It is followed by Nayanthara's Aramm, Ilayathalapathy Vijay's Mersal and Mani Rathnam's Kaatru Veliyidai, which bagged three awards.

Grand Event:
The event saw the presence of leading and budding talents from South Indian movies. Madhavan, Nithya Menen, Prasanna, Sneha, Vijay Sethupathi, Aditi Balan, Catherine Tresa, Shamna Kasim, Mumaith Khan, Sanjjjanna Galrani, Amala Paul, Rakul Preet Singh, Sridevi Vijayakumar, Preetha Hari, Surbhi, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Priyamani, Bhumika, Anirudh, Ritika Singh, Regina Cassandra, Dhivyadarshini, Ma Ka Pa Anand, Saakshi Agarwal, Ambika and many other celebrities attended the event.

Meet The Winners from all four Industries

Rahul Ravindran and Sundeep Kishan-hosted Filmfare Awards South kick-started at 7 pm and it was a five-hour event packed with some electrifying performances. Regina Cassandra, Rakul Preet Singh, Raai Laxmi and a few others thrilled the guests with their performances.

Here are the winners:

Best Film  Aramm
Best Director Vikram Vedha 
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) Vijay Sethupathi for Vikram Vedha 
Critics Award for Best Actor   Karthi in Theeran Adigaram Ondru and Madhavan for Vikram Vedha
Critics Awards for Best Actor (Female)  Aditi Balan for Aruvi
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female)  Nayanthara for Aramm
Best Debut (Male)  Vasanth Ravi for Taramani
Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male):  Prasanna for Thiruttu Payale 2
 Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female):  Nithya Menen for Mersal
 Best Music Director  AR Rahman for Mersal
 Best Lyrics Best Lyrics: Vairamuthu for 'Vaan' - 'Kaatru Veliyidai'
Best Playback Singer (Male) Anirudh Ravichander for 'Yaanji' - 'Vikram Vedha
Best Playback Singer (Female) Shashaa Tirupati for 'Vaan' 'Kaatru Veliyidai'