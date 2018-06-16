The 65th Filmfare South Awards will be held on Saturday, June 16, at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad. The event will begin at 6 pm and will be graced by bigwigs of the southern film industry.
It is an annual event that unites the four film industries of South – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Rakul Preet, Lakshmi Rai, Ashika Ranganath, Shamna Kasim, Regina Cassandra, Sakshi Agarwal and many other celebs will thrill the guests with their performances.
Trisha Krishnan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Samantha, Manvitha Harish, Vijay Deverakonda and many other celebrities from the South Indian film industry will attend the function.
History of Filmfare South Awards
The first Filmfare Awards (South) was held in 1963 at the prestigious Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, which was then the hub of film activities. The inaugural event saw the coming together of Tamil and Telugu film industries. Malayalam and Kannada were only included in 1966 and 1969, respectively.
Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran will be hosting the event.
The last minute preps are on in full swing with our hosts @23_rahulr, @sundeepkishan and @YoursEesha for the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/NHXTJbZEvm— Filmfare (@filmfare) June 16, 2018
The adorable @ahaanakrishna is thrilled for her performance and her first ever #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/HuAgMg55VP— Filmfare (@filmfare) June 16, 2018
Oh la la! @iamlakshmirai at the rehearsals of the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/JCsTnHeqoY
— Filmfare (@filmfare) June 15, 2018
Stunner @AshikaRanganath is raising the mercury during the rehearsals of the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South) pic.twitter.com/pJ96893lyv — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 15, 2018
The adorable @shamna_kasim is slaying it during the rehearsals of the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South) pic.twitter.com/74sIiQrIYK
— Filmfare (@filmfare) June 15, 2018
Dhak dhak! @ReginaCassandra will bring back the evergreen #Sridevi's magic at the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/Yl8S0GqSRG — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 15, 2018
Here is the 65th Filmfare Awards South nomination list for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies:
|Award
|Tamil
|Telugu
|Kannada
|Malayalam
|Best Film
|Aramm
Aruvi
Taramani Theeran
Adhigaram Ondru
Vikram Vedha
|Arjun Reddy
Baahubali 2
Fidaa
Gautamiputra Satakarni
Ghazi
Sathamanam Bhavathi
|Chowka
Dayavittu Gamanisi
Ondu Motteya Kathe Shuddhi
Urvi
|Angamaly Diaries
Mayanadi
Rakshadhikari Baiju
Take Off
Thondimuthalum Driksakshium
|Best Director
|Arun Prabu
Atlee
Dhanush
Gopi Nainar
H Vinoth
Pushkar Gayathri
|Krish
SS Rajamouli
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sankalp Reddy
Satish Vegesna
Sekhar Kammula
|Jayathirtha
Raj B Shetty
Rohith Padaki
Santhosh Anandram
Tarun Sudhir
|Ashique Abu
Dileesh Pothen
Lijo Jose
Pallissery
Mahesh Narayanan
Soubin Shahir
|Best Actor
|Karthi
Madhavan
Raj Kiran
Vijay
Vijay Sethupathy
|Chiranjeevi
Jr NTR
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Prabhas
Venkatesh
Vijay Devarakonda
|Darshan
Ganesh
Puneet Rajkumar
Shivarajkumar
Sudeep
|Biju Menon
Dulquer Salman
Fahad Fazil
Mohan Lal
Nivin Pauly
Tovino Thomas
|Best Actress
|Aditi Balan
Amala Paul
Andrea Jeremiah
Jyotika
Nayantara
Revathi
|Anushka Shetty
Niveda Thomas
Rakul Preet Singh
Ritika Singh
Sai Pallavi
|Niveditha
Rashmika
Mandanna
Shanvi
Srivastav
Shradha Srinath
Shruthi Hariharan
|Aiswarya Lakshmi
Anu Sithara
Manju Warrier
Nimisha Sajayan
Parvathy
|Best Supporting Actor
|Abhimanyu Singh
Prasanna
SJ Suryah
Vinay
Vivek Oberoi
|Aadhi Pinisetty
Prakash Raj
Rana Daggubati
SJ Surya
Sathyaraj
|Achuth Kumar
Dattatreya
Devaraj
P Ravishankar
Vasishta Simha
|Alencier
Joju George
Kunchakko Boban
Renji Panicker
Sarath
|Best Supporting Actress
|Anjali Varadhan
Banupriya
Nithya Menon
Orvashi
Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar
|Bhumika
Catherine Tresa
Jayasudha
Ramya Krishna
Saranya Pradeep
|Aruna Balraj
Bhavani Prakash
Samyuktha Horanadu
Usha Bhandari
Veena Sundar
|Aiswarya Rajesh
Anna Rajan
Aparna Balamurali
Shanthi Krishna
Srinda
|Best Music Album
|Anirudh Ravichander
AR Rahman
D Imman
|Anoop Rubens
Devi Sri Prasad
M M Keeravani
Mickey J Meyer
Shakti Kanth
|Anoop Seelin
Arjun Janya
B J Bharath
Ravi Basrur
V Harikrishna
|Bijibal
Gopi Sundar
Prasanth Pillai
Rex Vijayan
Shaan Rahman
|Best Lyrics
|Madhan Karky
Vairamuthu
Vivek
|Chaithanya Pingali
Chandra Bose
MM Keeravani
Ramajogayya Sastry
Shreshta
|Jayant Kaikini
K Kalyan
Santhosh Anandram
V Nagendra Prasad
Yograj Bhat
|Anvar Ali
BK Harinarayanan
Adam Joan
Rafeeque Ahmed
Santhosh Varma
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Anirudh Ravichander
AR Rahman
Arjun Chandy and Haricharan Sathyaprakash
Sid Sriram
|Anurag Kulakarni
Arman Malik
Hemachandra
LV Revanth
Sid Sriram
|Arman Malik
Raghu Dixit
Sonu Nigam
Vasishtha
Simha
Vijaya Prakash
|Haricharan
Karthik
Shabaz Aman
Shreekumar Vayalil
Vijay Yesudas
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Luksimi
Neethi Mohan
Shashaa Tirupati
Shreya Ghoshal
Shwetha Mohan
|Geetha Madhuri and Mansi
Madhu Priya
Neha Basin
Sameera Bharadwaj
Sony and Deepu
|Anuradha Bhat
Eesha Suchi
Indu Nagaraj
RK Sparsha
Supriya Lohith
|KS Chitra
Gayatri Varma
Shreya Ghoshal
Shwetha Mohan
Sithara Krishnakumar