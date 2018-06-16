The 65th Filmfare South Awards will be held on Saturday, June 16, at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad. The event will begin at 6 pm and will be graced by bigwigs of the southern film industry.

It is an annual event that unites the four film industries of South – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Rakul Preet, Lakshmi Rai, Ashika Ranganath, Shamna Kasim, Regina Cassandra, Sakshi Agarwal and many other celebs will thrill the guests with their performances.

Trisha Krishnan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Samantha, Manvitha Harish, Vijay Deverakonda and many other celebrities from the South Indian film industry will attend the function.

History of Filmfare South Awards

The first Filmfare Awards (South) was held in 1963 at the prestigious Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, which was then the hub of film activities. The inaugural event saw the coming together of Tamil and Telugu film industries. Malayalam and Kannada were only included in 1966 and 1969, respectively.

Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran will be hosting the event.

The last minute preps are on in full swing with our hosts @23_rahulr, @sundeepkishan and @YoursEesha for the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/NHXTJbZEvm — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 16, 2018

The adorable @ahaanakrishna is thrilled for her performance and her first ever #JioFilmfareAwards (South). pic.twitter.com/HuAgMg55VP — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 16, 2018

Stunner @AshikaRanganath is raising the mercury during the rehearsals of the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South) pic.twitter.com/pJ96893lyv — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 15, 2018

The adorable @shamna_kasim is slaying it during the rehearsals of the 65th #JioFilmfareAwards (South) pic.twitter.com/74sIiQrIYK — Filmfare (@filmfare) June 15, 2018

Here is the 65th Filmfare Awards South nomination list for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies: