65th Filmfare Awards South
65th Filmfare Awards South will be held on Saturday.Snapshot of Filmfare South websites

The 65th Filmfare South Awards will be held on Saturday, June 16, at Novotel and HICC Complex, Hyderabad. The event will begin at 6 pm and will be graced by bigwigs of the southern film industry.

It is an annual event that unites the four film industries of South – Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Rakul Preet, Lakshmi Rai, Ashika Ranganath, Shamna Kasim, Regina Cassandra, Sakshi Agarwal and many other celebs will thrill the guests with their performances.

Trisha Krishnan, Mahesh Babu, Jr NTR, Samantha, Manvitha Harish, Vijay Deverakonda and many other celebrities from the South Indian film industry will attend the function.

History of Filmfare South Awards
The first Filmfare Awards (South) was held in 1963 at the prestigious Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, which was then the hub of film activities. The inaugural event saw the coming together of Tamil and Telugu film industries. Malayalam and Kannada were only included in 1966 and 1969, respectively.

Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran will be hosting the event.

Here is the 65th Filmfare Awards South nomination list for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies:

Award Tamil Telugu Kannada Malayalam
Best Film Aramm
Aruvi
Taramani Theeran
Adhigaram Ondru
Vikram Vedha		 Arjun Reddy
Baahubali 2
Fidaa
Gautamiputra Satakarni
Ghazi
Sathamanam Bhavathi		 Chowka
Dayavittu Gamanisi
Ondu Motteya Kathe Shuddhi
Urvi		 Angamaly Diaries
Mayanadi
Rakshadhikari Baiju
Take Off
Thondimuthalum Driksakshium
Best Director Arun Prabu
Atlee
Dhanush
Gopi Nainar
H Vinoth
Pushkar Gayathri		 Krish
SS Rajamouli
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sankalp Reddy
Satish Vegesna
Sekhar Kammula		 Jayathirtha
Raj B Shetty
Rohith Padaki
Santhosh Anandram
Tarun Sudhir		 Ashique Abu
Dileesh Pothen
Lijo Jose
Pallissery
Mahesh Narayanan
Soubin Shahir
Best Actor Karthi
Madhavan
Raj Kiran
Vijay
Vijay Sethupathy		 Chiranjeevi
Jr NTR
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Prabhas
Venkatesh
Vijay Devarakonda		 Darshan
Ganesh
Puneet Rajkumar
Shivarajkumar
Sudeep		 Biju Menon
Dulquer Salman
Fahad Fazil
Mohan Lal
Nivin Pauly
Tovino Thomas
Best Actress Aditi Balan
Amala Paul
Andrea Jeremiah
Jyotika
Nayantara
Revathi		 Anushka Shetty
Niveda Thomas
Rakul Preet Singh
Ritika Singh
Sai Pallavi		 Niveditha
Rashmika
Mandanna
Shanvi
Srivastav
Shradha Srinath
Shruthi Hariharan		 Aiswarya Lakshmi
Anu Sithara
Manju Warrier
Nimisha Sajayan
Parvathy
Best Supporting Actor Abhimanyu Singh
Prasanna
SJ Suryah
Vinay
Vivek Oberoi		 Aadhi Pinisetty
Prakash Raj
Rana Daggubati
SJ Surya
Sathyaraj		 Achuth Kumar
Dattatreya
Devaraj
P Ravishankar
Vasishta Simha		 Alencier
Joju George
Kunchakko Boban
Renji Panicker
Sarath
Best Supporting Actress Anjali Varadhan
Banupriya
Nithya Menon
Orvashi
Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar		 Bhumika
Catherine Tresa
Jayasudha
Ramya Krishna
Saranya Pradeep		 Aruna Balraj
Bhavani Prakash
Samyuktha Horanadu
Usha Bhandari
Veena Sundar		 Aiswarya Rajesh
Anna Rajan
Aparna Balamurali
Shanthi Krishna
Srinda
Best Music Album Anirudh Ravichander
AR Rahman
D Imman		 Anoop Rubens
Devi Sri Prasad
M M Keeravani
Mickey J Meyer
Shakti Kanth		 Anoop Seelin
Arjun Janya
B J Bharath
Ravi Basrur
V Harikrishna		 Bijibal
Gopi Sundar
Prasanth Pillai
Rex Vijayan
Shaan Rahman
Best Lyrics Madhan Karky
Vairamuthu
Vivek		 Chaithanya Pingali
Chandra Bose
MM Keeravani
Ramajogayya Sastry
Shreshta		 Jayant Kaikini
K Kalyan
Santhosh Anandram
V Nagendra Prasad
Yograj Bhat		 Anvar Ali
BK Harinarayanan
Adam Joan
Rafeeque Ahmed
Santhosh Varma
Best Playback Singer (Male) Anirudh Ravichander
AR Rahman
Arjun Chandy and Haricharan Sathyaprakash
Sid Sriram		 Anurag Kulakarni
Arman Malik
Hemachandra
LV Revanth
Sid Sriram		 Arman Malik
Raghu Dixit
Sonu Nigam
Vasishtha
Simha
Vijaya Prakash		 Haricharan
Karthik
Shabaz Aman
Shreekumar Vayalil
Vijay Yesudas
Best Playback Singer (Female) Luksimi
Neethi Mohan
Shashaa Tirupati
Shreya Ghoshal
Shwetha Mohan		 Geetha Madhuri and Mansi
Madhu Priya
Neha Basin
Sameera Bharadwaj
Sony and Deepu		 Anuradha Bhat
Eesha Suchi
Indu Nagaraj
RK Sparsha
Supriya Lohith		 KS Chitra
Gayatri Varma
Shreya Ghoshal
Shwetha Mohan
Sithara Krishnakumar