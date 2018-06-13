Young actors like Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran are said to be hosting the 65th Filmfare Awards South, which will be held at Novotel and HICC Complex in Hyderabad on June 16.
Filmfare Awards is one among the prestigious film awards and they were first given to Hindi films in 1953. The awards were extended to Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi films in 1963, Malayalam films in 1966 and Kannada films in 1969. In recent years, these awards are given to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals from Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil on one platform.
The organisers have planned to hold a grand ceremony for 65th Jio Filmfare Awards in Hyderabad this Saturday. The who's who of the South Indian film industry is expected to attend this function and the celebs will be honoured amidst several entertainment programs. It is reported that Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran are going to host this event.
The celeb, who host the award function, is one among the attractions of the show. Rana Daggubati, Nani, Allu Sirish and Navdeep have hosted the previous editions of Filmfare Awards South and they were able to impress the audiences with their anchoring skills. Now, all eyes are set on Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran.
The winners of Filmfare Awards South are based on the votes for the public and a committee of experts. The organisers announced the nomination list of all the four film industries and winners are already selected based on the votes.
Here is the 65th Filmfare Awards South nomination list for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies:
|Award
|Tamil
|Telugu
|Kannada
|Malayalam
|Best Film
|Aramm
Aruvi
Taramani Theeran
Adhigaram Ondru
Vikram Vedha
|Arjun Reddy
Baahubali 2
Fidaa
Gautamiputra Satakarni
Ghazi
Sathamanam Bhavathi
|Chowka
Dayavittu Gamanisi
Ondu Motteya Kathe Shuddhi
Urvi
|Angamaly Diaries
Mayanadi
Rakshadhikari Baiju
Take Off
Thondimuthalum Driksakshium
|Best Director
|Arun Prabu
Atlee
Dhanush
Gopi Nainar
H Vinoth
Pushkar Gayathri
|Krish
SS Rajamouli
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sankalp Reddy
Satish Vegesna
Sekhar Kammula
|Jayathirtha
Raj B Shetty
Rohith Padaki
Santhosh Anandram
Tarun Sudhir
|Ashique Abu
Dileesh Pothen
Lijo Jose
Pallissery
Mahesh Narayanan
Soubin Shahir
|Best Actor
|Karthi
Madhavan
Raj Kiran
Vijay
Vijay Sethupathy
|Chiranjeevi
Jr NTR
Nandamuri Balakrishna
Prabhas
Venkatesh
Vijay Devarakonda
|Darshan
Ganesh
Puneet Rajkumar
Shivarajkumar
Sudeep
|Biju Menon
Dulquer Salman
Fahad Fazil
Mohan Lal
Nivin Pauly
Tovino Thomas
|Best Actress
|Aditi Balan
Amala Paul
Andrea Jeremiah
Jyotika
Nayantara
Revathi
|Anushka Shetty
Niveda Thomas
Rakul Preet Singh
Ritika Singh
Sai Pallavi
|Niveditha
Rashmika
Mandanna
Shanvi
Srivastav
Shradha Srinath
Shruthi Hariharan
|Aiswarya Lakshmi
Anu Sithara
Manju Warrier
Nimisha Sajayan
Parvathy
|Best Supporting Actor
|Abhimanyu Singh
Prasanna
SJ Suryah
Vinay
Vivek Oberoi
|Aadhi Pinisetty
Prakash Raj
Rana Daggubati
SJ Surya
Sathyaraj
|Achuth Kumar
Dattatreya
Devaraj
P Ravishankar
Vasishta Simha
|Alencier
Joju George
Kunchakko Boban
Renji Panicker
Sarath
|Best Supporting Actress
|Anjali Varadhan
Banupriya
Nithya Menon
Orvashi
Varalakshmi Sarath Kumar
|Bhumika
Catherine Tresa
Jayasudha
Ramya Krishna
Saranya Pradeep
|Aruna Balraj
Bhavani Prakash
Samyuktha Horanadu
Usha Bhandari
Veena Sundar
|Aiswarya Rajesh
Anna Rajan
Aparna Balamurali
Shanthi Krishna
Srinda
|Best Music Album
|Anirudh Ravichander
AR Rahman
D Imman
|Anoop Rubens
Devi Sri Prasad
M M Keeravani
Mickey J Meyer
Shakti Kanth
|Anoop Seelin
Arjun Janya
B J Bharath
Ravi Basrur
V Harikrishna
|Bijibal
Gopi Sundar
Prasanth Pillai
Rex Vijayan
Shaan Rahman
|Best Lyrics
|Madhan Karky
Vairamuthu
Vivek
|Chaithanya Pingali
Chandra Bose
MM Keeravani
Ramajogayya Sastry
Shreshta
|Jayant Kaikini
K Kalyan
Santhosh Anandram
V Nagendra Prasad
Yograj Bhat
|Anvar Ali
BK Harinarayanan
Adam Joan
Rafeeque Ahmed
Santhosh Varma
|Best Playback Singer (Male)
|Anirudh Ravichander
AR Rahman
Arjun Chandy and Haricharan Sathyaprakash
Sid Sriram
|Anurag Kulakarni
Arman Malik
Hemachandra
LV Revanth
Sid Sriram
|Arman Malik
Raghu Dixit
Sonu Nigam
Vasishtha
Simha
Vijaya Prakash
|Haricharan
Karthik
Shabaz Aman
Shreekumar Vayalil
Vijay Yesudas
|Best Playback Singer (Female)
|Luksimi
Neethi Mohan
Shashaa Tirupati
Shreya Ghoshal
Shwetha Mohan
|Geetha Madhuri and Mansi
Madhu Priya
Neha Basin
Sameera Bharadwaj
Sony and Deepu
|Anuradha Bhat
Eesha Suchi
Indu Nagaraj
RK Sparsha
Supriya Lohith
|KS Chitra
Gayatri Varma
Shreya Ghoshal
Shwetha Mohan
Sithara Krishnakumar