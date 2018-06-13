Young actors like Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran are said to be hosting the 65th Filmfare Awards South, which will be held at Novotel and HICC Complex in Hyderabad on June 16.

Filmfare Awards is one among the prestigious film awards and they were first given to Hindi films in 1953. The awards were extended to Tamil, Telugu, Bengali and Marathi films in 1963, Malayalam films in 1966 and Kannada films in 1969. In recent years, these awards are given to honour both artistic and technical excellence of professionals from Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil on one platform.

The organisers have planned to hold a grand ceremony for 65th Jio Filmfare Awards in Hyderabad this Saturday. The who's who of the South Indian film industry is expected to attend this function and the celebs will be honoured amidst several entertainment programs. It is reported that Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran are going to host this event.

The celeb, who host the award function, is one among the attractions of the show. Rana Daggubati, Nani, Allu Sirish and Navdeep have hosted the previous editions of Filmfare Awards South and they were able to impress the audiences with their anchoring skills. Now, all eyes are set on Sundeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran.

The winners of Filmfare Awards South are based on the votes for the public and a committee of experts. The organisers announced the nomination list of all the four film industries and winners are already selected based on the votes.

Here is the 65th Filmfare Awards South nomination list for Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam movies: