In a significant step to enhance the capabilities of Jammu and Kashmir's police force, the Indian Army has initiated specialized training in intelligence techniques. A comprehensive session titled "Intelligence Concepts, Coordination, and Tradecraft" was conducted at the Sher-e-Kashmir Police Academy in Udhampur on Saturday. Over 600 police trainees attended the session, which was led by the Brigadier General Staff (Intelligence) from Dhruva Command Headquarters.

The training focused on critical aspects of intelligence analysis, source handling, and operational coordination, aiming to sharpen the officers' skills and improve interoperability between the police and the military. The interactive session that followed allowed trainees to engage directly with the experts, further reinforcing the collaborative spirit behind the initiative.

This training underscores the strong partnership between the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police, reflecting the shared motto, "We Fight Together - We Train Together." The joint effort is expected to significantly improve the effectiveness of law enforcement and intelligence operations in the region, contributing to a more secure and coordinated defense strategy.