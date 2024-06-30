On Sunday, while the nation was busy and still hungover on the cricket World Cup win, the new Indian Army Chief took over as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff. General Upendra Dwivedi took over the command of the Indian Army and was previously the Vice Chief of Indian Army from February of this year. Said to have a vast experience in operations, he belongs to the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles and is known for his unique distinction of balanced command as well as staff exposure across Northern, Eastern and Western theaters. Thereby earning him the reputation of being effective in various terrains and operational environments, including deserts, high-altitude areas, riverine regions, built-up areas, the North East, and Jammu and Kashmir. He also commanded his battalion during active counter-terrorism operations in Kashmir and Rajasthan.

Early life

General Dwivedi hails from Madhya Pradesh and has done his schooling from Sainik School Rewa (MP). He completed his higher studies from Staff College, Wellington and the Higher Command Course at the Army War College in Mhow. Like all Army aspirants, he joined the National Defence Academy in January 1981 and thereafter commissioned into the 18th Battalion of the Jammu and Kashmir Rifles on December 15, 1984. An excellent sportsman in both NDA and IMA, he was awarded the blue in physical training, which is a test of endurance. His military career is generously dotted with awards and achievements like the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and three GOC-in-C commendation cards.

Awards and distinctions

He has also been Inspector General Assam Rifles as Major General and Sector Commander as Brigadier. Assam Rifles has been active in intense counterterrorism operations. He is also credited with pioneering the first ever compendium on Indo-Myanmar border management. Apart from intense experience in the country, his international experience includes serving in Somalia as part of HQ UNOSOM II and as a military advisor to the Government of Seychelles.

General Dwivedi is married to Sunita Dwivedi, a homemaker who is actively involved with NGO Aarushi, an institute for specially abled children in Bhopal. The couple is blessed with two daughters.