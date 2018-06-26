The ongoing edition of FIFA World Cup in Russia has been providing some edge-of-the-seat moments for football fans. Reputations hardly seem to matter as the big boys of the footballing world stumble against smaller teams. And Twitterati is abuzz with everything that's happening on the field.

As it turns out, Germany's Real Madrid star Toni Kroos was one of the most-discussed players on the social media after his stunning free-kick that gave Germany crucial three points against Sweden in their Group F tie in Sochi on June 23.

The defending champions, who were stunned in their World Cup 2018 opener, were in danger of losing two points. Germany was put on the brink of elimination as the scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of normal time at Fisht Stadium.

However, Kroos came up with what is being regarded as one of the best goals of the ongoing quadrennial tournament in the 95th minute of the match. From just outside the box at the left, the star of Germany's 2014 win against Brazil curled one into the top corner, sending fans into a tizzy and leaving Sweden heartbroken.

Here's a look at the top six most-mentioned players on Twitter in the second week (June 20 to 25) of the 2018 World Cup.

While usual suspects Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo made the list, the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Luka Modric and Kroos joined the big three.

Brazil's thrilling win over Sweden among most-discussed moments

Meanwhile, Brazil's escape act against Costa Rica on June 22 was also one of the most-discussed moments of the second week. Notably, Tite's side, who were held by Switzerland on June 17, was not able to break the deadlock in normal time against their Central American opponents.

However, Coutinho and Neymar each scored an injury time goal to fire Brazil to the top of the Group E table.

Croatia's 3-0 demolition of Argentina, which has put the Albiceleste on the brink of an early elimination, also features on the list. Messi's participation in the knockout stages of the 2018 World Cup has been one of the biggest talking points in the lead-up to the final Group D matches on Tuesday, June 26.

Argentina need nothing less than a win to make the progress when they take on Nigeria in St. Petersburg later today.