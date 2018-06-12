Germany's midfield is already filled with big names, but Toni Kroos is a class apart. The Real Madrid midfielder is well known for his deadly pace and passing skills. Despite a lean 2017/18 season, he will look to find inspiration from the 2014 World Cup where he was instrumental in Germany's 7-1 thrashing of Brazil.
Name: Toni Kroos
Age: 28
Date of Birth: January 4, 1990
Place of Birth: Greifswald, Germany
Position: Central Midfielder
Height: 1.83m
Weight: 78kg
International Caps: 83
International Goals: 12
Shirt Number: 8
Current Club: Real Madrid
2017/18 Season stats:
La Liga: 5 goals, 7 assists in 27 appearances
Champions League: 3 goals in 12 games
Notable Achievements: First German player to win four UEFA Champions League titles.