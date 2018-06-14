Leading network carrier Bharti Airtel has announced to broadcast the Fifa football World Cup 2018 on smartphones based on Android and iOS platforms through its live and video streaming Airtel TV app.

In addition to the live stream, the company will also be offering other important details such as match schedules, live score of the game, exclusive behind the scenes match snippets along with Fifa world cup football match previews and post-match reviews on the Airtel TV.

Furthermore, Airtel has also announced to offer football commentary service in multiple regional languages in addition to the English and Hindi on Airtel TV.

"At Airtel TV, we are driven by the constant desire to offer the best content experience to our customers with high relevance value. While T20 cricket tournament received great feedback from our users, we are confident of recreating the same magic with the upcoming football extravaganza as well. We are delighted that the Airtel TV app is fast becoming the go-to destination for sports lovers in India,"Sameer Batra, CEO – Content and Apps, Bharti Airtel said in a statement.

How to get Fifa World Cup 2018 subscription on Airtel TV app:

Airtel customers need to install the latest version of the Airtel TV app (available for both Android and iOS). New users can download the app while existing users will receive automatic update notifications. Non-Airtel users need to get an Airtel 4G SIM, insert it in SIM Slot 1 of their smartphone and follow step 1 to get started. Once installed, open Airtel TV and go to Live Sports channel section and Fifa 2018 world cup banner and start streaming football matches live

Besides football, Airtel TV offers a number of regional entertainment and news channels for daily consumption. This offer is valid for both prepaid and post-paid customers free of charge.

Rival Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL), earlier in the week announced a Fifa 2018 world cup special STV Rs 149 tariff plan, which offers 4GB data per day. However, it is only for pre-paid customers and will not have any special offers for SMS and voice calls.

It will valid from June 14 to July 15 across almost BSNL circles in India, except in Mumbai and Delhi.

Stay tuned. Follow us @IBTimesIN_Tech on Twitter and on Google News for latest updates on Airtel.