State-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) has announced a new data pack in India to mark the upcoming 21st quadrennial international football Fifa 2018 world cup.

As part of the promotional scheme, BSNL is offering Rs 149 Data STV pack with 4GB high-speed internet per day covering the whole world cup season period. Anybody with a smartphone app (SonyLIV), can watch the live stream of all the football matches without worrying on running out of data limit of the day, as the webcast on the smartphone will not hog the data much even when the video quality is set to HD (720p).

Also, it can be noted that in India, particularly in the league phase, the match-1 starts at 5:30 pm, followed by second at 8:30 pm and third at 11:30 pm. So by the time, the last match finishes, it would be the next day and the data pack will be renewed with an extra 4GB.

With 4GB per day for 28 days, people will have pay just Rs 75 paise for one GB. No other rival network carrier offers the data benefits at such throwaway prices. However, it has to be noted that BSNL is offering the service in 3G speed (average 3mbps) while Reliance Jio or Airtel for that matter offer 4G (4mbps -21mbps) speed. Nevertheless, it's still good enough to watch the football match in a good quality video on a smartphone.

BSNL Rs 149 Data STV pack is only for pre-paid customers and will not have any special offers for SMS and voice calls. It will valid from June 14 to July 15 across almost all BSNL circles in India, except in Mumbai and Delhi, reported Telecom Talk.

Earlier in the year, BSNL had come up with a similar plan ahead of popular local cricket tournament Indian Premier League. The IPL STV 248 tariff scheme offered 153GB data for 51 days. Users are entitled to get 3GB per day with high-speed 4G support, but beyond the cap, the speed reduces to 81 Kbps.

In addition to 153GB data, BSNL customers get unlimited calls and SMS, but for non-commercial purposes only.

