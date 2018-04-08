After Reliance Jio launched special data tariff to mark the start of two-month long Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 cricket tournament, state-run Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd has announced similar internet pack, but with more lucrative data benefits than any rival brands.

BSNL's medicine for IPL fever: Rs 248 pack with 153 4G data benefits

BSNL's new Rs 248 tariff plan offers 153GB data for 51 days. Users are entitled to get 3GB per day with high-speed 4G support, but beyond the cap, the speed reduces to 81 Kbps.

In addition to 153GB data, BNSL customers get unlimited calls and SMS, but for non-commercial purposes only. This offer will be live from April 7 to April 30.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio's Rs 251--'Cricket Season Pack' will offer 102GB of 4G mobile data and unlimited calls and SMSes ( for non- commercial purpose) with a validity of 51 days. It has to be noted the data pack comes with a cap of high-speed internet for 2GB per day. Beyond the data limit, the speed reduces to 128 Kpbs.

In addition, it lets cricket fans live-stream of cricket matches during IPL 2018 through MyJio App.

In a related development, leading network carrier Airtel launched a new Airtel TV app with access to live IPL matches on both Apple iOs and Google's Android mobile platforms.

In addition to live matches and highlights, people can access curated content related to a post-match analysis by experts, select and follow their favorite teams, keep up with ongoing matches, leader-board, and go through the upcoming schedule. It also offers special scorecard notifications so that users need not open Airtel TV repeatedly to see the match progress report. This offer is exclusive to Airtel post-paid and pre-paid users.

