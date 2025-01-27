FCI employee found dead in Patna, probe underway

A Food Corporation of India (FCI) employee, identified as 45-year-old Rajdev Rai, was found murdered late Sunday night in Chhitnawa village, under the jurisdiction of Maner police station.

Rai, a resident of Daudpur Baghicha in the Shahpur police station area, is also known to be involved in property dealings.

Villagers discovered the man's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood in a wasteland and alerted the local police.

A large crowd gathered at the scene as the incident unfolded.

Upon receiving the information, the in-charge of Maner police station arrived promptly and arranged for a dead body to be transported to Danapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for post-mortem.

Patna SP (West) Sarath R.S. said that the police are investigating the case. "A dog squad and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were brought to the site for a thorough investigation. Preliminary inquiries suggest that the incident could be related to Rai's land dealings. Efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused," he stated.

In another incident, a person, identified as Buchchai Murmu, was found murdered on Monday night in Kushha village under the Sarsi police station area in Purnea district.

According to family members, the murder may have been linked to a land dispute.

A relative, Bhagwan Murmu, stated that some known individuals in the village were involved in this murder and the reason was a land dispute. Upon receiving information, Sarsi police arrived at the scene and transported the dead body for the post-mortem at GMCH.

Based on a written statement from the family, an FIR has been registered against two accused -- Ravish and Shankar.

Manish Yadav, the in-charge of Sarsi police station, confirmed the development. "On the written statement of the family members, a case has been registered against Shankar and Ravish. Both accused have fled the village, and police are conducting raids to arrest them," he said.

(With inputs from IANS)