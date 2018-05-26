Humsafar actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have reunited for a project. The actors became popular because of the TV serial and the fans loved the duo.

A boomerang video of the duo has been circulating around the internet and fans are going gaga over the sexy looks. Although the actors have not given out any information on what the project is about, the video has already got the audience curious and excited.

Both the actors look amazing together and the video gives you a throwback to the amazing chemistry the duo shared in Humsafar.

In the video, Fawad Khan can be seen posing just like the character James Bond in a classy blue blazer, white shirt, and a black bowtie. While Mahira can be seen pouting for the boomerang clip looking gorgeous in a golden gown. The fans have been waiting to see the duo back together on screen.

Fawad Khan was last seen in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil produced under Dharma Productions. On the other hand, Mahira made her big screen debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, directed by Rahul Dholakia.

The Pakistani actress recently spoke about art and how India and Pakistan are not that different after all, in an interview with India Today, "Art lessens differences – whether they are created through history or politics. By way of art, we start realizing that we – Indians and Pakistanis – are much more similar than we are different." Talking about collaborations, she further added, "Since there are barely any differences between our people, I feel that we should still collaborate when it comes to films and music."

Mahira Khan also made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year and looked stunning in a black gown.

