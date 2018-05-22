Rumours of Prabhas and Karan Johar's fallout have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. It was reported Karan Johar had offered Prabhas a role to mark his big launch in Bollywood but the latter rejected it.

He reportedly demanded Rs 30 crore as remuneration which created a rift between the two. While both the parties kept mum on the issue, Prabhas, who is currently shooting for Saaho, has finally opened up about the ugly spat between him and KJo.

Prabhas, who had been shooting for Saaho in Abu Dhabi for nearly two months, cleared the air before heading back to India.

"There is nothing like that. Even Karan called me saying that some false news is out. We don't have any bad blood. We have a very good rapport because we worked for four years in Baahubali. I like him as a director and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is one of my favourite movies," Prabhas was quoted as saying by Khaleej Times.

A few days back, it was reported that Karan Johar had offered another movie to Prabhas but the latter turned down the offer as well as he was busy with Saaho for the next 8-9 months. And now that Prabhas has refuted the rumors, the matter can now finally be put to rest.

On a related note, Saaho, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, has become the second longest movie to be shot in the capital of the United Arab Emirates after Salman Khan's blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

The movie will see Prabhas performing high-octane action sequences including a major chase sequence involving helicopters, trucks, cars and bikes.

"He has been prepping for these portions for a while now and has modified his workout regime to get into perfect shape for his part. He will be seen in a completely different avatar and has even cut his hair short after years of doing the two period films," a source told Pune Mirror.

The movie is reportedly being made at a budget of Rs 300 crore out of which Rs 90 crore were spent while shooting the action sequences in Abu Dhabi.

Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Evelyn Sharma, Amy Jackson, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand and Aditya Srivastava in important role. The movie is being made in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi as well.