Prabhas has reportedly turned down an offer to act in a Hindi movie to be produced by leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar. This is for the second time that the Baahubali actor has rejected a Bollywood offer coming his way from the same filmmaker.

According to The Times of India report, Prabhas refused to take up Karan Johar's project due Saaho, which he is currently shooting for. The upcoming flick is expected to keep him busy for the next 8-9 months, and that is why he chose not to give a nod to KJo, as per reports.

Earlier, Karan Johar had held talks with Prabhas to launch him in Bollywood after the actor's Baahubali series went on to become a nationwide sensation. But he reportedly demanded a high remuneration making it difficult for the makers to cast him in the project.

However, Prabhas will be reportedly launched in Bollywood by another leading producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

Coming to Saaho, the movie is currently being shot in Abu Dhabi. Two days ago, Arun Vijay, who plays an important role in the flick, joined the shooting. He posted a few pictures and wrote, "Joined the sets of #SAAHO... #abudhabi #Prabhas. [sic]"

Prabhas will be taking part in a hair-raising action sequence in the latest schedule.

"The international schedule will see Prabhas shoot for high-octane action, including a major chase sequence involving helicopters, trucks, cars and bikes. He has been prepping for these portions for a while now and has modified his workout regime to get into perfect shape for his part. He will be seen in a completely different avatar and has even cut his hair short after years of doing the two period films," Pune Mirror quoted a source as saying.

Shraddha Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Evelyn Sharma, Amy Jackson, Mahesh Manjrekar, Tinnu Anand and Aditya Srivastava are roped in to play the important roles in Saaho, written and directed by Sujith.