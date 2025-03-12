Father serves poisoned milk to 4 kids in Bihar before attempting suicide, three dead

In a shocking incident, a man allegedly served milk laced with poison to his four children before drinking it himself in Bihar's Bhojpur district.

The father served the milk at dinner on Tuesday night. Three children died Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred at Belwania village, under the Bihiya police station in the district.

Three children named Nandini Kumari (13 years), Tony Kumar (7 years) and Palak Kumari (5 years) lost their lives in hospital during treatment while their father Arvind Kumar and brother Adarsh Kumar are critically ill and battling for their lives in a private hospital.

Arvind Kumar, an electronics shop owner, allegedly mixed poison in the milk. His wife passed away 10 months ago, and he was struggling with huge financial debt.

Bhagat Yadav, the SHO of Bihiya police station, said the other family members were not in the house on Tuesday night as they had gone to attend a wedding.

"When they returned around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday, they found the house locked. They knocked on the door for a brief period, but when no response came from them, they broke the door and found Arvind and four children unconscious, lying on the floor," Yadav said.

"The family members rushed them to Ara Sadar Hospital in critical condition. On Wednesday morning, three children died during the treatment," Yadav said.

"It seems to be a family matter. We are waiting for Arvind and Adarsh to recover so that their statements can reveal the actual reason behind this tragic incident," Yadav said.

"We have recorded the statements of the family members of the victims, and no one suspects foul in this incident. Still, we are investigating from all angles. The bodies were sent for the post-mortem, and their reports are awaited. The medical reports of the victims, the statements of family members and post-mortem reports will be matched scientifically," he said.

"We have called for the FSL team to collect the samples of the food and milk and send them for testing. These reports will also put light on this incident," Yadav said.

