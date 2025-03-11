Hyderabad couple dies by suicide after killing minor children over financial woes

In a tragic incident, a couple died by suicide after killing their two children, aged 10 and 15 years, allegedly due to financial problems in Hyderabad.

Police found four bodies from the couple's house in Ravindra Nagar colony in Habsiguda under the limits of Osmania University Police Station on Monday night.

Chandrasekhar Reddy (44) and his wife Kavitha (35) are suspected to have strangled their son Vishwan Reddy (10) and daughter Shrita Reddy (15), before hanging themselves.

Shrita Reddy was a ninth class student while Vishwan Reddy was studying in fifth standard.

A police officer said they rushed to the spot on receiving a Dial 100 call. They found the bodies of the man and his wife in separate rooms. Their children were lying dead on a bed.

Police also recovered a suicide note written by Chandrasekhar Reddy. The man wrote in the note that nobody was responsible for his death and that of his family.

"I had no other option but to end my life. Please forgive me. I have been struggling in my career and suffering mentally and physically. I have been suffering from diabetes, nerve and kidney related issues," he said in the note, written in Telugu.

Police shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy and took up the investigation.

Preliminary investigations by the police revealed that the family originally hailed from Kalwakurthy in Mahabubnagar district and had migrated to Hyderabad about a year ago.

Chandrasekhar Reddy worked as a junior lecturer in a private college for a few months. He was jobless for about six months and with no source of income, the family was facing financial hardships.

Circle Inspector N. Rajender said they registered a case of deaths under suspicious circumstances and took up the investigation.

He said the exact cause of the death of the children would be known after receiving the autopsy report.

(With inputs from IANS)