Thanksgiving night for two Indian students turned into an unfortunate one as both the graduate students of Tennessee State University (TSU) were killed in a hit-and-run car crash in the South Nashville, Tennessee on November 28. According to Tennessee State University (TSU) Judy Stanley (23), and Vybhav Gopisetty (26) were pursuing food science degrees in the College of Agriculture.

The accused surrenders

The accused David Torres' GMC truck reportedly collided with the 2015 Nissan Sentra, which Gospisetty was driving with Pinheiro sitting in the front seat. The Sentra reportedly attempted to cross Nolensville Pile from the parking lot of the US Bank to Walmart. Police said the truck hit the passenger side of the car as it was driving north.

The car was sent off the east side of the road, through a fence and into a tree on Walmart property, according to the WVLT-TV report. Witnesses told police that the GMC was speeding and ran the red light at the intersection. Torres surrendered on December 1 to the Metro Nashville Police.

Tennessee University issues statement

The university also released a statement, saying: "The Tennessee State University family is mourning the loss of two students killed in an auto accident on Thanksgiving night. Judy Stanley, 23, and Vybhav Gopisetty, 26, were both graduate students from India pursuing food science degrees in the College of Agriculture. Stanley was seeking a master's, and Gopisetty a doctorate."