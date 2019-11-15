Marathi playback singer Geeta Mali passed away in a car accident on the Mumbai-Agra highway in Thane district on Thursday. The accident happened when the car the singer was travelling in, along with her husband, rammed into a container parked alongside the road near Lahe Phata at around 3 pm.

Geeta Mali had just returned from the United States after a holiday and was heading to her hometown Nashik. Geeta and her husband Vijay were seriously injured in the accident. While Geeta succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital, Vijay is under critical care.

The singer had been on a two-month trip to the US and had posted an update after coming back to the country, barely a few hours before the accident.

Geeta has sung some well-known songs in the Marathi film circuit. Apart from that, she had also launched her own music albums.