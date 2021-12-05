Former Chief Minister and National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah on Sunday warned to launch a massive agitation to get back Article 370 and 35-A to restore the pre-August 5, 2019 position in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Abdullah exhorted his party men to be ready for a stage where they may have to offer similar sacrifices like that of Indian farmers, for getting back the rights "snatched" by the Centre.

On the 116th death anniversary of the National Conference patriarch and his father Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, Dr. Farooq asserted that his party would intensify struggle to get back pre-August 5, 2019 position in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We have already to make any sacrifice to get back our rights which were illegally snatched by the Union Government", he said and announced that all NC workers and leaders will reach out to the people at the village level to mobilize masses for a massive movement.

Farooq asks workers to take inspiration from farmers' sacrifice

Pointing towards the decision of the Union Government to repeal three farm laws after nearly a year-long agitation of farmers from different parts of the country, Dr. Farooq asked his party workers to take inspiration from farmers' stir.

"You have to be committed and dedicated like farmers who braved all odds to get their demands fulfilled through peaceful agitation", he said, adding, "Union Government was forced to repeal farm laws after the sacrifices of 700 farmers. We may also have to offer similar sacrifices to get back the rights that have been snatched from us by the Centre".

"Remember this, we have promised to get back Articles 370, 35-A and statehood and we are ready to make any sacrifice," Abdullah exhorted party workers.

After almost a year of protests by farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on November 19 announced the decision to repeal the farm laws passed last year to ease rules around the sale, pricing, and storage of crops.

Parliament passed a bill to repeal the farm laws on the first day of the ongoing Winter Session on November 29.

Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary was dropped from J&K's list of holidays

In the year 2019, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had dropped ex-chief minister Sheikh Abdullah's birth anniversary and 'Martyrs' Day' from its list of public holidays for 2020, but October 26 which is observed as Accession Day figures in it.

Two public holidays – Martyrs' Day observed on July 13 and the birth anniversary of Sheikh Abdullah on December 5 – were dropped from the list of holidays.