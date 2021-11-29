Even as all the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir have stepped up a campaign for the restoration of statehood before assembly elections, the Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday linked this demand with bringing complete normalcy and tranquility in the Union Territory (UT).

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have assured on the floor of the Parliament that statehood would be granted to Jammu and Kashmir", BJP general secretary organization Ashok Koul said but hastened to add that it will be restored only after the situation gets normal in Jammu and Kashmir and selective killings of innocent will be stopped.

Interacting with media persons at Bandipora said that statehood would be restored provided sustainable peace will be established in every nook and corner of J&K.

"When a common man feels safe and lives without fear in J&K, then definitely statehood would be granted", he said and added that BJP has always supported this demand.

Amit Shah promised statehood after delimitation, polls

During his visit to Jammu and Kashmir in October, the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah had reiterated that the assembly elections will be held in the union territory after delimitation and restoration of statehood will follow.

Shah said he has made a promise in Parliament that the statehood of J&K would be restored and it would be done after the assembly elections.

"Elections will happen. Politicians from Kashmir want that the delimitation to be stopped. Why? Because it hurts their politics. Now, such things will not stop in Kashmir," he had asserted.

"The youth of Kashmir will get opportunities, so a right delimitation will be done, which will be followed assembly elections, and then the status of the statehood will be restored. I have said this in the country's Parliament and this is the roadmap," he said.

Political parties step up campaign to grant statehood before assembly elections

Political parties in J&K have already stepped up a campaign to grant statehood before assembly elections. Senior Congress leader and former leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad is addressing a series of rallies in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to mount pressure on Union Government to grant statehood to J&K.

The People's Alliance for Gupkar Alliance (PAGD) has also demanded the restoration of Article 370 and Article 35-A in Jammu and Kashmir. The conglomeration also demanded the restoration of the pre-August 5, 2019, position in J&K. The PAGD also demanded granting of statehood before holding assembly elections.

The newly formed Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party headed by Altaf Bukhari is also campaigning in support of this demand.