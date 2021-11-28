The 'ugly tussle' between civil and police administration in Jammu and Kashmir's highly sensitive border district of Rajouri was exposed on late Saturday evening when the Deputy Commissioner and other senior officers of the administration were not allowed to enter Rajouri police station.

According to reports, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Rajesh Kumar Shavan, who is also District Magistrate along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachindev Singh and Assistant Commissioner Revenue reached the Rajouri police station for some inspection.

As soon as the cavalcade of Deputy Commissioner reached the police station, the guard deployed at the main gate refused to open the gate.

"Cops in the escort vehicle of the Deputy Commissioner told the guard about the presence of senior officers in the vehicles but the gate was not opened due to reasons best known to senior police and civil officers", eyewitnesses said.

Gate of police station opened only after one and half hour

The convoy of officers waited on the road for about one and a half hours despite severe hold in the border district. Finally, after one and a half hours, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vivek Shekhar reached the spot and directed the guard to open the gate.

The cavalcade just entered the police station only to divert their vehicles without conducting any inspection.

SHO was not in the police station

Reports said that the Station House Officer Rajouri was not present inside the station when Deputy Commissioner reached there while as Superintendent of Police was also on leave. At present the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Vivek Gupta is heading the police department in the district.

"The trio were told that they should have informed the police prior to their visit to avoid unnecessary discomfort caused to them," sources said.

Officers tight-lipped over incident

Neither police nor civil administration is ready to speak over the unfortunate incident. Senior police officers are not responding to phone calls, civil officers are also tight-lipped over the whole episode.

A video has gone viral on social media in which the cavalcade of the Deputy Commissioner was seen standing outside the police station.