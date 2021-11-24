Amid a spike in COVID positive cases, administrations of the Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as Ladakh on Wednesday, announced fresh COVID restrictions to check the spread of the virus in new areas.

Authorities of both the UTs were forced to impose fresh restrictions because the virus has once again engulfed new areas in the last couple of weeks. In the last 24 hours, the J&K reported 174 new Coronavirus cases, while 20 new cases were reported in the UT of Ladakh during the same period.

As per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services Ladakh, 20 samples were tested positive during the last 24 hours. All positive cases were reported from Leh.

The bulletin further informs that 1280 passengers were screened at Leh airport. While 130 passengers including the drivers and helpers of trucks, and light motor vehicles were screened at Khaltsi check post.

Deputy Commissioner Jammu issues new guidelines for hotels, banquet halls

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Anshul Garg has issued a new set of guidelines after it was found that many of the hotels and banquet halls in the city are flouting the norms of the maximum limit of persons allowed to gather for social events.

The guidelines ask police officials to convene meetings with all owners of hotels/banquet halls within their respective jurisdiction to ensure that the COVID-appropriate behavior is observed and no event continues beyond 10:00 pm.

Garg, who is also the Chairperson of District Disaster Management Authority, in an order, said necessary precautions regarding prevention and control of Coronavirus infection are being taken by the District Administration in coordination with police and Health authorities.

"It has been reported that the restrictions imposed are not being enforced in letter and spirit especially in Hotels and Banquets where social gatherings are taking place, thus leading to rise in a number of positive cases which are being reported in the district," said Garg.

He further ordered to ensure contact tracing and comprehensive testing of the areas where positive cases are being reported in their respective jurisdiction and will be recommended for notification of micro containment zones to the District Disaster Management Authority.

"The Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu will ensure that instructions are passed on to all the Station House Officers for strict enforcement of night curfew, and only essential services shall be allowed after 2200 hours within the entire district," said the order.

Leh administration announces nigh curfew

The Leh administration in Ladakh has also issued similar guidelines due to increasing cases in the region.

There will be a strict night curfew between 10 pm to 5 am every day in Leh district as per the new guidelines. Only 25 persons or 50 percent of hall capacity, whichever is low, will be allowed for social gatherings in the district. 50 persons are allowed for marriage and 20 for funeral processions in the Leh district of Ladakh.

J&K reports two deaths, 174 fresh COVID cases

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir reported 174 fresh coronavirus cases while two persons died due to the virus in the last 24 hours. Among the fresh cases, 25 were reported from the Jammu division and 149 from Kashmir Valley, taking the overall tally to 335881. There was one death each from Kashmir and Jammu division respectively due to the virus during the last 24 hours.

So far 4466 persons—2,184 in Jammu and 2,282 in Kashmir—have died due to the pathogen. Srinagar, the summer capital of UT reported the highest number of 58 cases, Baramulla 43, Budgam 18, Anantnag three, Bandipora eight, Ganderbal seven, Shopian one, Jammu 11, Udhampur one, Rajouri five, Doda two, Kishtwar four, Poonch one, and Reasi one.

Moreover, 135 COVID-19 patients recovered during the time, 25 from the Jammu division and 110 from Kashmir. So far 329731 patients have recovered, leaving active case tally at 1684—247 in Jammu and 1437 in Kashmir.