With Srinagar once again witnessing a surge of Corona positive cases during the last one week, the district administration has declared eight more micro containment zones under medical zones of Batamaloo, Zadibal, S R Gunj, and Khanayar to prevent the spread of the virus in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. As of now, 82 micro containment zones have been declared in the Srinagar district to check the spread of the virus.

Areas which declared as containment zones include Milat Abad, Peerbagh, near Islamic Public School and Noorani Colony Peerbagh in Medical Zone Batamaloo, Upper Soura, near Petrol Pump, Bilal Colony Soura, near Bilal Masjid and Bota Kadal, near Dara ul Aloom Bilaliya in Medical Zadibal zone, Zaina Kadal near Gagar Masjid in Medical zone S R Gunj and Buchwara and Batwara areas in Khanyar medical zone in the district.

In the last 24 hours, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir recorded 109 fresh COVID-19 positive cases out of which 64 cases were reported alone from Srinagar district. On Thursday J&K recorded 99 COVID positive cases and 48 cases were tested positive from Srinagar district alone.

Out of the total of active 1009 positive cases in J&K, 511 active COVID-19 positive cases are in Srinagar district alone, which is a clear indication that summer capital has again emerged as Corona 'hotspot' in the UT.

Restrictions imposed to check the spread of the virus: DC

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) has said the recent spike in COVID-19 positive cases has prompted the district administration to impose some restrictions to save precious lives of the citizens.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the Srinagar administration is mulling for localized lock-down in some specific areas of the city if the numbers of positive cases do not decrease. The DC further said Srinagar has witnessed a spike in Corona cases in the past week, prompting the administration to declare some areas in the city as containment zones.

Giving details, the DC said out of total active Covid-19 positive cases in the J&K, about half of them come from the Srinagar district only. While other than Srinagar District, cases reported from 19 other districts are either in single-digit or no case at all. He further said currently there are 82 containment zones in the Srinagar district.

J&K reports 109 positive cases

The J&K government on Friday informed that 109 new positive cases of Coronavirus, 11 from the Jammu division and 98 from the Kashmir Valley have been reported during the last 24 hours, thus taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 3,32, 760.

Also, two COVID deaths have been reported, one from the Jammu division and one from Kashmir Valley during the same period.

Moreover, 79 more patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including eight from Jammu and 71 from Kashmir Valley. The official bulletin informed that no new case of Mucormycosis has been reported today.

Out of 332760 positive cases, 1009 are active positive (123 in Jammu division and 886 in Kashmir province), 327311 have recovered and 4440 have died; 2177 in Jammu division and 2263 in Kashmir Valley.